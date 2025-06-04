



Key takeaways

QuickBooks is Intuit’s accounting platform for small and mid-sized businesses, used to track income and expenses, invoice customers, and run reports.

Most companies use QuickBooks Online for anywhere access, connected bank feeds, and a growing app ecosystem, while U.S. sales of new Desktop licenses have ended.

You can pair QuickBooks with Xe to handle international payments, schedule payouts, manage high-volume batches, and keep currency costs predictable when paying overseas suppliers.

If you manage finance at a growing company, you have likely heard of QuickBooks. It is a popular accounting system that centralizes day-to-day tasks like invoicing, bill pay, and basic reporting. This overview explains what QuickBooks is, how it works at a high level, the main versions you will see, and where Xe can complement your workflow for cross-border payments.





What is QuickBooks?

QuickBooks is an accounting software family from Intuit. It helps businesses record transactions, send invoices, categorize expenses, reconcile bank activity, and prepare financial statements. QuickBooks is available as cloud software, called QuickBooks Online, and as legacy desktop software in some markets.¹

Why many teams choose QuickBooks Online

QuickBooks Online runs in the browser and on mobile, so your books are available wherever you work. It connects to bank and card accounts for automatic transaction feeds, supports common workflows like invoicing and bills, and offers a marketplace of add-ons for functions such as payroll and reporting.¹ ³





QuickBooks at a glance

Before you choose, list your top jobs to be done. The table below maps typical needs to the QuickBooks option that usually fits.



Use this to start a conversation with your accountant or bookkeeper.

Your Primary Need What to Look For Why it Matters Day-to-day bookkeeping, invoicing, basic reports QuickBooks Online with bank feeds and core invoicing¹ ³ Automates data entry, supports simple receivables and payables Payroll and contractor payments QuickBooks Online with payroll add-on¹ Keeps wages, taxes, and books in one workflow More controls, more users, custom reports QuickBooks Online, advanced tier features¹ ⁴ Adds approvals, deeper reporting, and scale for growing teams Legacy on-prem needs, niche add-ins QuickBooks Desktop where still supported, migration planning in U.S.² U.S. sales of new Desktop licenses have ended, plan a path to Online²

Choose the simplest option that covers your current workflow, then add features as your needs grow.





How QuickBooks works

At its core, QuickBooks is a general ledger. You connect bank accounts, categorize transactions as income, expense, asset, or liability, and create source documents like invoices and bills. Bank feeds bring in new activity automatically, rules help categorize repeat items, and reports like profit and loss or balance sheet show how the business is performing.¹ ³





Common use cases

Invoicing customers: Create and send invoices, collect payments, and match to deposits.¹

Bills and expenses: Enter vendor bills, mark them as paid, and attach receipts for audit readiness.¹

Bank reconciliation: Compare what cleared at the bank with what is in your books so balances stay accurate.³

Basic payroll: Add payroll services to run wages and file payroll taxes from one place.¹





Getting set up cleanly

Agree the chart of accounts: Keep names simple, align with your tax filing needs.

Turn on bank feeds: Connect operating accounts and cards so transactions flow in automatically.³

Set basic controls: Use user roles, review rules for categorization, and schedule monthly reconciliations.

Document your month-end checklist: Define who runs reports, who reviews, and how adjustments are posted.





FAQ

What is QuickBooks used for?

It is used to manage day-to-day accounting, for example invoicing, expenses, bank reconciliation, and core financial reports.¹

Is QuickBooks Online replacing QuickBooks Desktop in the U.S.?

Intuit stopped selling new QuickBooks Desktop licenses online in the U.S. in 2024. Existing customers may still have support options for their versions, but new U.S. sales have ended.²

Do I need an accountant to use QuickBooks?

You can start on your own, many businesses do, however having an accountant or bookkeeper helps you set up your chart of accounts, close each month, and prepare for tax time.

Can QuickBooks handle payroll?

Yes, payroll is available as an add-on so you can pay employees and file payroll taxes from QuickBooks.¹

Can I track international payments in QuickBooks?

Yes, you can record international payments in your books. For sending funds, use a payments provider like Xe and then reconcile the transaction and fees in QuickBooks with the correct references.





Where QuickBooks stops, and where Xe helps

QuickBooks is not a global payments rail. When you need to pay international suppliers or teams, Xe can fill the gap.

International payments: Send money to many countries and currencies directly from a Xe account, then record the payment in QuickBooks with the correct references.

Batch payments: Pay multiple recipients in one go for supplier runs or contractor payouts, then post a single reference to your books for faster reconciliation.

Schedule payments: Set dates for deposits, retainers, and milestone invoices so cash outflows match your plan.

Currency risk management: If a purchase order is priced in a foreign currency, consider fixing a future rate with a forward contract to keep costs predictable, then reflect the result in your financials.







