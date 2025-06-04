- Home
- Xe FX & Payments for Australian Travel Businesses
Xe for Australia’s travel industry
Trusted foreign exchange & global payment solutions for Australian travel businesses.
Australia’s travel sector moves fast and your payments should too.
Whether you’re a tour operator, travel agent, or wholesale provider, Xe helps you manage international payments, protect margins from FX volatility, and streamline operations across 140+ currencies.
Proudly supporting Australia’s travel sector
As a proud partner of CATO and SETO, we’re here to support the Australian travel community with secure, cost-effective currency solutions built for global operations.
Why travel businesses choose Xe
Fast, reliable global payments
Pay international suppliers, hotels, guides, and partners quickly at competitive exchange rates with transparent fees.
Risk management
Exchange rate volatility can erode profit margins, especially when packages are priced months in advance. With Xe we offer custom hedging solutions.
Regulated, secure & trusted
Your funds are safeguarded with industry-leading security, tier-1 banking partners, and strict global regulatory oversight.
Part of the Euronet Worldwide network
Xe is part of Euronet, a NASDAQ listed company with a $4B+ market cap, and brings 30+ years in financial services market leadership.
Lower costs. Greater transparency.
Travel businesses often face expensive international transfer fees through banks. Xe offers competitive exchange rates and no hidden fees, helping you keep more of every booking.
Built for Australian travel operators
Whether you're paying suppliers in Europe, refunding customers, or managing group tour costs, Xe gives you:
Support for 140+ currencies and payments to 190+ countries
Live rates and clear reporting
Automated payment workflows
Local AU-based support backed by global infrastructure
How Xe supports your travel business
Paying International Suppliers
Fast, secure payments to hotels, DMCs, transport operators, and ground partners.
Managing Group Tour Costs
Lock in future exchange rates to maintain margin certainty when pricing itineraries.
Xe offers tailored tools to help protect your bottom line
Forward contracts
Lock in exchange rates for future payments.
Market orders
Automate rate targeting and minimise manual work.
Market updates
Stay ahead with the latest currency and industry insights.
Risk workflow consultation
Understand exposures, pricing pressures, and opportunities to protect margin.
Ready to strengthen your FX strategy?
Fast, secure global payments & FX risk management for Australian freight, logistics, and supply chain businesses.
Connect with an FX specialist
Discover how our upgraded business platform helps you reduce FX costs, save time, and simplify operations. Contact us to discuss your unique business needs today.