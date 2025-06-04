How to Make a Wire Transfer with Wells Fargo



Key takeaways

Wells Fargo offers several ways to send wire transfers: online banking, mobile app, and in-branch.

Wire transfer fees at Wells Fargo can add up, especially with foreign exchange markups and third-party fees.

Xe provides a faster, more transparent, and cost-effective alternative for international payments.

Thinking about wiring money overseas through Wells Fargo? While this established bank offers several methods to wire money abroad, understanding the full cost structure and potential delays is essential before initiating your transfer.

This guide breaks down Wells Fargo's wire transfer process, outlining the fees, timelines, and limitations you should consider – plus how alternatives like Xe could save you money on your international payments..



How to wire money with Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo gives you multiple options to initiate wire transfers, ensuring flexibility and convenience:

Online banking:

Log into your Wells Fargo account online Go to the "Transfer & Pay" section and select "Wire Money" Enter recipient details and amount Review and confirm the transaction

Mobile app:

Open the Wells Fargo mobile app and sign in Navigate to "Send Money with Zelle" or "Wire Money" under the Transfers tab Fill in recipient bank details, amount, and currency Confirm details and submit your wire transfer

In-branch:

Visit your local Wells Fargo branch Bring valid identification, your account details, and recipient information Complete the wire transfer form with assistance from bank personnel Verify and authorize your transaction

Required sender and recipient details

International wire transfers require more information than domestic ones:

Sender's full name and account number

Recipient's full name and bank details (bank name, address, SWIFT code, IBAN or account number)

Recipient's address and purpose of payment

Different countries have different banking requirements. Some require an IBAN (International Bank Account Number), while others use local account formats. Always verify you have the correct format for the destination country.

Security and authentication

Wells Fargo uses multi-layered security protocols that may require identity verification through security questions or authorization codes. First-time international transfers often involve additional verification steps, which can extend processing times.







Wells Fargo wire transfer details¹

Here’s a summary of wire transfer requirements, limits, and processes:

Sending method Currency options Required info Limits Cut-off times Wire network Online banking USD & Foreign currencies (50+) Recipient's full details, SWIFT/BIC, IBAN Daily limits vary $5,000; monthly limit $12,500 3:00 PM PST domestic, 2:20 PST international SWIFT Mobile app USD & Foreign currencies (select) Recipient's full details, SWIFT/BIC, IBAN Daily limits vary $5,000; monthly limit $12,500 3:00 PM PST, 2:20 PST international SWIFT In-branch USD & Foreign currencies (most comprehensive options) Recipient's full details, SWIFT/BIC, IBAN, valid ID Typically unlimited (subject to verification) 3:00 PST local time, 2:20 PST international SWIFT

With Wells Fargo’s Express Send² service, the minimum daily amount users can send is $25, and the maximum daily amount is $5,000. The most you can send in a 30-day period is $12,500. To request higher limits, visit your local branch.



Understanding wire transfers

Wire transfers move money electronically between accounts using banking networks. They're typically used for:

High-value transactions

Time-sensitive payments

International money transfers

Situations requiring payment security

Unlike ACH transfers, wire transfers process individually rather than in batches. This makes them faster but generally more expensive and less reversible once sent.







Wells Fargo wire transfer fees³

When sending money internationally, consider the following fees from Wells Fargo:

Outgoing international wire fee: $25 digital wires/$40 branch wires

Incoming wire fee: $15 per transfer for businesses

Third-party/intermediary fees: $0

Foreign exchange rate margin: Contact Wells Fargo for markup rate

Fee type Amount Outgoing international wire $25 digital wires/ $40 in branch wires Incoming wire Consumer $0, Business $15 Third-party/Intermediary fees $0 Exchange rate margin Contact Wells Fargo for markup rate

The exchange rate margin is particularly important to consider. While less visible than the flat fees, this markup can significantly impact the total cost of your transfer. While premium Wells Fargo accounts may offer discounted wire fees1, the exchange rate margin typically applies across all account types.



How long does it take to wire money with Wells Fargo?⁴

Wire transfer timelines depend on several factors, including the destination and currency:

Transfer type Processing time Domestic USD wires Same day if submitted before cut off time USD international wires Delivery times vary Off-hours/weekend wires Processed next business day

Factors that may cause delays in Wells Fargo wire transfers

When you're sending money internationally, timing is important. However, certain factors may lead to unexpected delays. Here are some common reasons your wire transfer through Wells Fargo might take longer than expected:

Weekends, public holidays, and bank cutoff times: Banks generally process wire transfers during regular business hours. If you initiate your transfer outside of these hours, on weekends, or during public holidays, your transfer will be processed on the next available business day.

Missing or incorrect recipient information: Even minor mistakes, like a typo in the account number, SWIFT code, IBAN, or recipient’s name, can significantly delay your transfer. Incorrect details may cause your transfer to be returned, canceled, or held until corrected. Always double-check the accuracy of the recipient's banking details to avoid unnecessary delays.

Involvement of multiple intermediary banks: International wire transfers often pass through one or more intermediary banks before reaching the recipient’s account. Each intermediary bank has its own processing times, which can add extra days to the transfer.



Try Xe for faster, lower-cost international payments

While Wells Fargo is reliable, Xe provides a faster, more affordable alternative for international transfers. Xe is ideal if you’re seeking better exchange rates, lower fees, and quicker delivery times.

Key advantages of Xe:

Transparent Pricing: Know exactly how much you're paying—no surprise costs.

Better Rates: Competitive rates compared to traditional banks, saving you money.

Fast Delivery: Transfers often arrive within the same day.

Secure Platform: Bank-grade encryption and security protocols to protect your transactions.



Compare Wells Fargo rates to Xe

Before making your next international transfer, it's worth taking a moment to compare the actual amount your recipient would get through Wells Fargo versus Xe . The difference might surprise you, especially for larger transfers where the exchange rate margin has the biggest impact.







Frequently asked questions

Still have questions about wiring money with Wells Fargo? Here are clear answers to some frequently asked questions:

1. Can I cancel a Wells Fargo wire transfer once initiated?

Once processed, wire transfers generally cannot be canceled. Contact Wells Fargo customer support immediately if you need assistance.

2. What if my wire transfer details are incorrect?

Incorrect details can cause delays or rejection. Notify Wells Fargo immediately to correct or recall the transaction if possible.

3. Are there daily limits for wire transfers with Wells Fargo?

Yes. Limits vary by method (online, mobile, in-branch) and account type. Contact Wells Fargo or check your online banking limits before initiating a large transfer.

4. Does Wells Fargo charge extra for currency conversions?

Yes, Wells Fargo typically includes a markup when receiving an incoming wire transfer in a foreign currency.



Consider all your money transfer options

Wells Fargo wire transfers provide one way to send money internationally, but they come with higher fees, exchange rate markups, and longer processing times than many specialized providers. Before your next international transfer, take time to compare the total cost and delivery speed between your banking option and alternatives like Xe.

By choosing a service that offers better exchange rates and lower fees, you can ensure more of your money actually reaches its destination.



Citations

¹ Wells Fargo Wire Transfer Details - Wells Fargo - 2025

² Wells Fargo ExpressSend - Wells Fargo - 2025

³ Wells Fargo Wire Transfer Fees - Wells Fargo - 2025

⁴ Time to Wire Money - Wells Fargo - 2025



**The information from these sources were taken on April 17, 2025.











The content within this blog post is not intended for use as financial advice. This content is for informational purposes only. Different currency exchange amounts, currency types, dates, times, and other individual factors will result affect the delivery times of transactions, rates and comparative savings.