Discover the cost of living in Spain for digital nomads in our comprehensive guide. We'll break down the expenses to make your stay affordable and enjoyable.

Spain is one of the most popular places for digital nomads. It provides great weather, a diverse culture, and an excellent food scene. Spain has been called "the new Costa Rica" by many bloggers who have traveled there as well as expats who have taken up permanent or temporary residence there.

However, it's also quite expensive to live in Spain if you're not careful with your money. To get an idea of what costs are like when living as a digital nomad in Spain, we've put together a list of expenses you can expect to incur when living and traveling here.

How to get Spain digital nomad visa

Now that you've figured out your desired destination, it's time to get a visa. To get a Spain digital nomad visa, you can apply in your home country or at the embassy of Spain in your country. You can also apply for a digital nomad visa at the UK or US embassies if you're traveling there first before coming to Spain.

Spain visa for digital nomad eligibility and requirements:

Your passport with at least six months remaining validity on arrival in Spain (and not just tourist entry). It must be valid for at least three months after departure from Spain

One recent passport photo

Proof of financial means showing that you have enough money to support yourself during your stay; e.g. minimum monthly income of at least twice Spain’s monthly minimum wage, 1,260 euros or $1,340 USD

For a family of four to move to Spain, the applicant would need to show earnings of $4,350 USD per month, or about $52,200 USD per year

Letter explaining why they want this type of visa and how long they plan to stay

Cost of living in Spain

Spain is one of the most popular countries for digital nomads to live and work. The cost of living in Spain is lower than many western countries, which means that your savings will go further.

The average monthly rent for an apartment in Madrid is around $1,000 USD per month, while a 2-bedroom flat can be rented out for around $1,200 USD. If you want to save some money on accommodation then consider buying a property instead--the average price of property in Spain was just over $62,000 at the end of 2018. It's also worth noting that there are many areas where houses can be purchased for under $100k!

Best Spanish cities for digital nomads

The cost of living in Spain is lower than many western countries, especially for digital nomads. For example, the average monthly rent for a 2-bedroom apartment in Madrid is around $1,500 USD. In Barcelona it's closer to $2,000 USD.

That said, the cost of living varies greatly depending on where you live in Spain. If you're looking for something more affordable than Barcelona or Madrid but still want access to all that these cities have to offer then check out Seville and Granada - they both offer great food options as well as cheaper housing options than their larger counterparts!

Here are six of the best digital nomad cities in Spain, along with the Canary Islands:

Barcelona Barcelona is one of the most popular digital nomad cities in Spain. It is known for its vibrant energy and creativity, with a thriving startup scene and many coworking spaces ideal for expat communities. Madrid Madrid is the capital city of Spain and a hub for business and culture. The city has a thriving startup community, with many coworking spaces, accelerators, and events for entrepreneurs. Valencia Valencia is a hidden gem among digital nomad cities in Spain. It has a more relaxed pace of life than Barcelona or Madrid, making it an ideal location for those seeking a more peaceful environment. The city has a growing startup scene, with many coworking spaces and events catering to entrepreneurs and digital nomads. Seville Seville has a growing startup community, with coworking spaces and networking events available for digital nomads. It's an ideal location for those who want to immerse themselves in Spanish culture and traditions. Granada Granada is a more affordable location than other major cities in Spain, making it an ideal choice for digital nomads on a budget. It also offers a relaxed lifestyle, with plenty of cafes, bars, and parks to enjoy. Canary Islands The Canary Islands are a popular destination for digital nomads in Spain, offering a warm climate, beautiful beaches, and a relaxed pace of life. There are several coworking spaces on the islands, including Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Tenerife, with networking events and other opportunities to connect with fellow digital nomads.

Food expenses in Spain

For digital nomads, Spain is one of the most popular places to live. This southern European country has everything you could want: sun, sea and sand; delicious food; an exciting nightlife scene; and a relaxed pace of life that's perfect for those looking for work-life balance.

The cost of living in Spain varies depending on where you choose to live--and what region or city you choose will depend on how much money you want to spend on rent (and whether or not it has WiFi). The average monthly rent for an apartment in Madrid can run anywhere from EUR 500 ($560) per month all the way up to EUR 1,000 ($1,125).

Transportation expenses in Spain

Transportation is another area where Spain shines as compared with other countries around Europe. Going out on weekends doesn't mean paying high prices for taxis or Uber rides; instead, Spanish people take advantage of their public transportation system which includes buses, trains and subway lines throughout most major cities like Madrid or Barcelona. This makes getting around easy whether you're visiting another city or traveling between regions within Spain itself!

Taxis are generally quite cheap (around $10-15), but they're also unreliable--it may take several hours before one shows up at all! Also note that many taxi drivers will refuse service if they think your destination is too far away; this might be an issue if your hotel isn't located near any major roads or highways.

Flight cost to Spain

Flights:

The average flight cost to Spain is around $1,000 USD per person. If you're flying to Madrid from the United States, it's likely that your flight will be closer to $1,500 USD since it's one of Europe's most popular destinations for digital nomads. If you want to fly into another city like Barcelona or Valencia instead of Madrid (or even Bilbao), expect prices between $800-$1,300 USD depending on where exactly you go and when.

Trains & Buses:

Trains are pretty affordable in Spain as long as they're not during peak season (May-June). For example, this trip from Valencia City Center Station (where most people arrive) takes 20 minutes at only 3 euros per person! Bus tickets will also run around 5 euros each way if purchased online ahead of time--but don't forget about baggage fees if bringing luggage with you!

The cost of living in Spain is lower than many western countries

One of the best parts about living in Spain is that it's a great place to live. Not only does it have a rich culture, but it also has some of the best foods in Europe. You can get an amazing meal at an affordable price--and if you're looking for more than just tapas and sangria, there are plenty of fine dining options available as well!

The cost of living in Spain is lower than many western countries, and it's a great place to live. You can find cheap accommodation and food, but there are also plenty of options if you want something more luxurious. The transportation system is good enough to get around the country quickly without spending too much money on tickets.

