The best “make money” apps match your skills and schedule, for example freelancing, delivery and rideshare, user research, renting out assets, or creating content.

Focus on total effort and fees, not hype. Check payout methods, platform commissions, and how fast you actually get paid.

If you earn across borders, Xe can help you receive and move funds in multiple currencies with tracking, scheduled payouts, and tools to manage FX risk.

App stores are full of “easy money” promises. Realistically, good earning apps connect your time or assets to people who will pay for them, with clear rules and a reliable payout. This guide breaks down the major categories, compares popular platforms, and shares setup tips so you can pick a path that fits your goals. When your income is international, we also show where Xe fits.





First, choose your earning path

Before you sign up, decide what you are actually selling.

Your expertise. Freelance platforms can be a fast way to market professional skills like writing, design, dev, marketing, or bookkeeping. Upwork and Fiverr are common starting points, but review their fee structures so you know your net.¹ ²

Your time on the road. Delivery and rideshare apps swap time and a vehicle for flexible hours. Pay models vary by distance, duration, and demand, so plan for volatility.³

Your perspective. User research panels pay for feedback on websites and products. Rates vary by test and availability, and most panels pay via PayPal on a set schedule.⁴

Your space or car. Hosting guests or renting out a vehicle can turn idle assets into income. Understand platform service fees and insurance before you list.⁵ ⁶

Your audience. Creator platforms like YouTube share ad revenue once you meet eligibility rules. Growth takes time, but it can compound.⁷









Earning apps by category, effort, and payout basics



Use this to shortlist options based on skills, setup time, and how you get paid.

Category Examples Skills and Setup Payout (Methods) What to Check Freelancing Upwork, Fiverr Build a profile, portfolio, and offers; expect platform fees Bank transfer or provider methods Commission rates, dispute rules, and client screening.¹ ² Delivery and rideshare DoorDash, Uber Valid license, vehicle, background checks; variable demand Weekly direct deposit, instant options Base pay model, tips policy, peak pricing, and local rules.³ User research & testing UserTesting, Respondent Short screener surveys, test protocols PayPal on a fixed schedule Test eligibility, per‑test pay, and time windows.⁴ Rent out assets Airbnb, Turo Listing setup, calendar, insurance, guest or driver vetting Platform payouts to bank Host or protection plan fees and coverage.⁵ ⁶ Creator platforms YouTube Content plan, consistent posting, analytics Revenue share via provider Monetization eligibility and content policies.⁷ Sell digital assets Shutterstock Contributor Curate a quality portfolio and metadata Platform payouts to bank or PayPal Royalty percentage by tier and license type.⁸

Availability, fees, and payout schedules vary by country. Always confirm in your region.





Freelancing apps: get paid for professional skills

Freelance marketplaces let you turn expertise into income without cold outreach on day one. On Upwork, freelancers pay platform fees that have changed in 2025, so read the latest pricing breakdown before you price work.¹ Fiverr typically takes 20% from the seller’s side on each completed order.² Build a clear profile, add work samples, and start with tightly scoped projects. As you collect reviews, raise rates and shift to repeat clients.

Quick tips

Niche down your service so buyers know exactly when to hire you.

Package deliverables and timelines to reduce back‑and‑forth.

Use milestones and written scope to avoid scope creep.





Delivery and rideshare: flexible hours, variable pay

Delivery apps like DoorDash base pay on time, distance, and order desirability, with tips and promotions on top.³ Earnings vary widely by location and time of day, so track your true hourly rate after fuel and maintenance. For rideshare, factor in insurance and wear‑and‑tear before you commit.

Quick tips

Work defined blocks and compare your net by hour and neighborhood.

Accept or decline with a target minimum net per hour in mind.

Keep clean records for taxes.





User research and testing: short tasks, scheduled payouts

Panels like UserTesting pay for site and app feedback. Your dashboard shows the reward per test, and payments are typically sent to PayPal on a fixed timeline after completion.⁴ Screeners can be competitive, so keep your profile current and respond quickly when invites arrive.

Quick tips

Use a quiet space and test your mic before sessions.

Write concise, actionable feedback to win more invites.

Batch short tests to make the most of your time window.





Rent out what you have: space or car

Hosting on Airbnb or sharing a vehicle on Turo can be meaningful income if you price correctly and manage risk. Airbnb deducts a service fee from your payout; read the fee section that applies to your listing type.⁵ Turo’s host take rate depends on the protection plan you choose, which also sets your deductible and coverage.⁶

Quick tips

Start with conservative pricing and adjust after a few bookings.

Use clear house or vehicle rules and message templates.

Reinvest early earnings in better photos and essentials that boost reviews.





Build an audience: creator platforms

YouTube’s Partner Program lets eligible channels share in ad revenue and access monetization features. Eligibility rules apply, and policies evolve, so confirm the current requirements before you plan income around it.⁷ For faster starts, pair YouTube with freelance income or research panels while your channel grows.

Quick tips

Publish on a consistent schedule.

Optimize titles and thumbnails, then learn from analytics.

Diversify income with sponsorships and memberships once eligible.





Getting paid: keep more of what you earn

Know the fees. Add platform commissions, payment processor charges, and withdrawal fees to your math so you set the right price.¹ ² ⁸

Choose the right payout route. Some apps pay weekly to a bank account, others to PayPal on a fixed schedule, and some offer instant options for a fee.³ ⁴

Mind taxes. Track income and expenses. In many countries you are responsible for estimated taxes on self‑employment income.

Protect against currency swings. If a client pays you in a foreign currency, locking an exchange rate for a future invoice can reduce surprises. See Forwards.





If you earn internationally, here is how Xe can help

Line up cash flow. Schedule payments for expected invoices, deposits, or creator payouts.

Handle many recipients. If you pay collaborators, batch payments can group payouts and reduce errors.

Stay informed. Set rate alerts in the Xe app so you know when your target rate is available. Remember, example figures are illustrative. Check current rates in the Xe app or on xe.com.



FAQ

Which app pays the most?

There is no universal winner. Your location, skills, schedule, and costs drive your net. Track your real hourly rate after fees and expenses.

How fast will I get paid?

It varies. Delivery apps often pay weekly with optional instant payout for a fee. Some research panels pay to PayPal on a set schedule after completion.³ ⁴

Can I do multiple apps?

Yes, many earners stack categories, for example freelancing plus user research, or delivery at peak times and content creation long‑term.

How do I avoid scams?

Do not pay to apply, avoid off‑platform payments for platform jobs, and use official help pages to verify terms and fees.

Can I get paid in another currency?

Many platforms pay in local currency only. If you work with international clients, Xe can help you receive and convert payments securely.





Conclusion

The best earning apps are simply marketplaces that reward real skills, time, or assets. Pick one category to test, learn your true net after fees, then scale what works. If your income crosses borders, use Xe to move money confidently and keep your plans on track.









