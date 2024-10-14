Fresh start for you, familiar territory for us

Moving abroad brings plenty of change and uncertainty, but one thing remains constant: our commitment to fast, reliable transfers, supporting you every step of the way.

Transfer with confidence

Empowering your move abroad

Whether you're moving for a new job, pursuing education, or starting a fresh chapter in a new country, Xe ensures your money gets where you need it to go safely and efficiently. Our seamless transfer services make managing your finances one less thing to worry about during your big move.

Move your money with you

Experience the Xe advantage

Maximize your money

Relocate internationally with Xe. Competitive exchange rates and low fees ensure you keep more money in your pocket when managing life’s expenses.

What you see is what you get

Say goodbye to surprise fees. With Xe, view and compare live exchange rates so you always know how much you’re saving, sending, or receiving.

Fast transfers, always

Send large money transfers the easy way. Our streamlined system and intuitive app ensure quick, efficient transfers, regardless of the amount.

Trusted & secure for 30+ years

Our reputation is built on trust. More than 280M people rely on our secure services for information and to process thousands of global transactions everyday.

Track every step of the way

With Xe’s transfer tracking, you’re always in the loop. Access real-time updates anytime right from your account.

Set it and forget it

Looking to create recurring payments for things like taxes, bills, investments, or mortgages? Xe makes setting up recurring payments easy for you.

Send with confidence

It's fast, simple and easy.

As part of the Euronet Worldwide family, our customers trusted us last year to securely process over $115 billion worth of international money transfers. With transparent rates and a simple platform, we make it easy to send money abroad.

Bring your money along with you

When your career takes you abroad, Xe ensures your finances follow along smoothly. With competitive rates, no transfer limits, and a dedicated account manager to guide you, we simplify the complexities of international money transfers so you can focus on your new role and life abroad.

The better way to transfer bank-to-bank

Transferring money with Xe is unlike any traditional bank transfer. Our lower margins mean that you keep more of your money in your pocket. Experience the difference and modernize your international money transfers.

How to transfer money abroad with Xe

Criar conta

Demora apenas alguns minutos. Tudo o que precisamos é do seu endereço de correio eletrónico e de algumas informações adicionais.

Orçamento imediato

Obtenha uma taxa de transferência de dinheiro em tempo real para a moeda escolhida.

Enviar dinheiro

Adicione todos os dados necessários e efectue a transferência. Assim que recebermos os fundos, trataremos do resto.

Acompanhe a sua transferência

Acompanhe cada passo da sua transferência com a nossa aplicação Xe. Active as notificações para receber actualizações sobre o progresso da sua transferência.

We’re here to help

If you have questions about large money transfers or want to learn how Xe can help you save on your overseas relocation, connect with our Transfer Experts today!

Speak with our transfer experts

Save on recurring bills

When relocating abroad, it’s important to plan for recurring bills. With Xe, you can easily manage these payments and save more with bank-beating rates, ensuring you have the funds you need to cover your regular costs.

More ways Xe can help you

Curious about the reach of our expertise? Our customers rely on us for everything from everyday transfers to significant transactions. Explore our most popular transfer options.

