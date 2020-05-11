Refer your friends

Our refer a friend programme is available in UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand:

For UK based referrals, the reward is a £25 Amazon.co.uk voucher for both referrer and friend

For US based referrals, the reward is a $25 Amazon.com voucher for both referrer and friend.

For Canada based referrals, the reward is a $25 Amazon.ca voucher for both referrer and friend

For Australian and New Zealand based referrals, the reward is a 25 Amazon.com.au voucher for both referrer and friend

We currently only support vouchers for the above currencies.