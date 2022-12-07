Say goodbye to juggling multiple platforms to execute your domestic and cross-border payments. Our easy application allows you to send fast global payments to 190+ countries in 130+ currencies. Manage your FX exposure and needs right from your ERP system.
Webinars
Find out how our embedded payments really work, discover best practices for finance teams, and learn about the latest technologies to help you unlock the full potential of your ERP system — all at your convenience.
Customer stories
Discover real customer stories through our case studies. See how businesses in various industries have implemented Xe's embedded payments and FX solutions into their ERP solutions to streamline their accounts payable process.
Our ERP solution allows you to manage, track, and pay your employee and vendor expenses globally. Say goodbye to file transfers and manual accounting entries as Xe streamlines and secures your accounting process.
With real-time reconciliation of your accounts payable, your gain/loss reporting has never been easier or more accurate. Plus, every payment executed through Xe syncs and posts for real-time reconciliation - so everything is accounted for, where it really counts.
Capture real-time exchange rates at time of transaction, and leverage immediate gain/loss analysis to stay on top of your FX risk, and have confidence that you know what you’re getting into before you execute.
With 30 years of experience providing accurate currency data and processing cross-border business payments, Xe is the world's leader in international payments.
With over $14.5 billion+ moved cross-border in 2021, we have the knowledge and expertise to help your unique business.
Xe's lightning fast payment network channels has connections to over 200+ countries worldwide.
With 300 million+ visitors to Xe.com, we are the world's trusted authority on currency exchange data and international payments.
Xe has 18,000 global corporate users in over 100+ industries and the expertise to help them with their unique business challenges.
With nearly 30 years of currency expertise, transparent rates and an efficient online platform, we make it easy to manage and send international money transfers.
We're the currency authority
There’s a reason 275+ million people visit Xe online every year. We offer accurate rates and convenient business solutions with decades of experience.
Safety and security
As part of the Euronet family, our customers trust us to securely process over $115 billion of international business annually. Your security is our business.
Competitive rates
Our team tracks the market for you 24/7. Leverage our exchange rate calculator and get updates when your target rates are reached.
No surprise fees
We consider it our bottom line to protect yours. Make informed decisions for your business with no set minimum for transfers and Xe’s near zero fees.
