Global payment solutions for your ERP

Say goodbye to juggling multiple platforms to execute your domestic and cross-border payments. Our easy application allows you to send fast global payments to 190+ countries in 130+ currencies. Manage your FX exposure and needs right from your ERP system.

Xe's global ERP solution
Explore ERP webinars and customer stories

Webinars

Find out how our embedded payments really work, discover best practices for finance teams, and learn about the latest technologies to help you unlock the full potential of your ERP system — all at your convenience.

Customer stories

Discover real customer stories through our case studies. See how businesses in various industries have implemented Xe's embedded payments and FX solutions into their ERP solutions to streamline their accounts payable process.

Seamless ERP integrations

Our ERP solution allows you to manage, track, and pay your employee and vendor expenses globally. Say goodbye to file transfers and manual accounting entries as Xe streamlines and secures your accounting process.

Real-time FX tracking

With real-time reconciliation of your accounts payable, your gain/loss reporting has never been easier or more accurate. Plus, every payment executed through Xe syncs and posts for real-time reconciliation - so everything is accounted for, where it really counts.

The power of data

Capture real-time exchange rates at time of transaction, and leverage immediate gain/loss analysis to stay on top of your FX risk, and have confidence that you know what you’re getting into before you execute.

The world’s trusted currency authority since 1993

With 30 years of experience providing accurate currency data and processing cross-border business payments, Xe is the world's leader in international payments.

With over $14.5 billion+ moved cross-border in 2021, we have the knowledge and expertise to help your unique business.

Fast and secure business payments

Xe's lightning fast payment network channels has connections to over 200+ countries worldwide.

Trusted by millions for accurate currency data

With 300 million+ visitors to Xe.com, we are the world's trusted authority on currency exchange data and international payments.

Thousands of business clients send with Xe

Xe has 18,000 global corporate users in over 100+ industries and the expertise to help them with their unique business challenges.

Why use Xe for your business

With nearly 30 years of currency expertise, transparent rates and an efficient online platform, we make it easy to manage and send international money transfers.

We're the currency authority

There’s a reason 275+ million people visit Xe online every year. We offer accurate rates and convenient business solutions with decades of experience.

Safety and security

As part of the Euronet family, our customers trust us to securely process over $115 billion of international business annually. Your security is our business.

Competitive rates

Our team tracks the market for you 24/7. Leverage our exchange rate calculator and get updates when your target rates are reached.

No surprise fees

We consider it our bottom line to protect yours. Make informed decisions for your business with no set minimum for transfers and Xe’s near zero fees.

Interested in Xe's ERP business solutions?

Our experienced team is ready to discuss your company’s unique needs. If you are interested in partnering with Xe, drop us a line. One of our international business experts will be happy to help.

