Need to Send Money to Pakistan? Everything to Know About Our New Transfers

From shorter transfer times to new, competitive exchange rates, your money transfers to Pakistan have just had a major upgrade.

Xe Consumer 3 de agosto de 2020 — 3 min read Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Instagram

Need to send money to loved ones back home? Do you have your own bank account in Pakistan that you want to transfer funds to? We’ve got good news for you. We’ve recently made some changes that mean our money transfers to Pakistan are new and improved.

We’ve aligned with Ria Money Transfer, our sister company under Euronet Worldwide, to utilize their transfer channels for our new money transfers. Now, when you exchange to Pakistani rupees and send money to Pakistan, you’ll experience the following:

A much faster travel time for your transfer New, competitive rates for your currency exchange Low, transparent fees

Sound good to you? Let’s take a closer look at these new changes and how you can take advantage of them for your upcoming transfers.

How have my transfers to Pakistan improved?

As a result of our recent changes, you’ll experience the following next time you send money to Pakistan:

Your money will reach Pakistan in much less time than before . No longer will you need to wait 1 to 4 business days after confirming the transfer. Now, your money will reach Pakistan within minutes .

You’ll get new, competitive exchange rates . The markets are constantly moving, but our new transfers will give you fair, competitive rates for your coming exchanges.

You'll get low, transparent fees. When you make regular or frequent transfers, hidden fees can quickly add up. Fortunately, that won’t be a problem for you. Xe won’t charge you any hidden fees and will make sure you know the amount you will be paying.

How do I send one of these new transfers?

Though the results of our transfer might have gotten an update, we haven’t made any changes to what you need to send one. The process will be just as quick and easy for you as it’s ever been.

If you don’t have an account yet, go ahead and sign up. It’s completely free and will only take a couple of minutes.

Once you’ve signed up (or if you already have an account), sign into your account or the Xe app and:

Let us know the currencies you’d like to transfer as well as the amount; Take a look at your rate and confirm that it’s good for transfer; Enter your recipient’s name, bank information, and any other information that’s necessary for the transfer; Let us know how you’ll be paying and provide your payment information; Double-check all of the details, and hit “Confirm transaction now”.

Interested in learning more about our new transfers? Visit our Pakistan transfer page to get started.