How to Make a Wire Transfer with Chase



Key Takeaways

Easy Steps to Send a Wire Transfer: Learn the step-by-step process to wire money domestically and internationally using Chase’s online banking platform.

Important Details You Need: Find out the required recipient information, SWIFT/BIC codes, transfer limits, and fees for a successful wire transfer.

Explore Alternatives Like Xe: Discover how Xe offers a cost-effective and faster option for international money transfers.

Wire transfers are a fast, secure, and reliable way to send money domestically and internationally. Whether you're paying for a service, supporting family, or transferring funds between accounts, wire transfers through Chase's online banking platform provide one way to move your money internationally. While traditional bank transfers have their place, modern alternatives like Xe often offer better rates and faster delivery times.

In this guide, we’ll break down everything you need to know about Chase wire transfers, including step-by-step instructions, transfer fees, limits, and how long it takes for your money to reach its destination.



What is a wire transfer?

Think of a wire transfer as a digital express delivery service for your money. Just like tracking a package from sender to recipient, wire transfers move your funds electronically from one bank to another, providing security and reliability when you need to send money quickly.

It’s commonly used for:

Fast and secure payments (domestic and international).

Large transactions, such as real estate purchases or business payments.

Reliable transfers when immediate settlement is needed.







Domestic vs. international wire transfers

Before initiating your transfer, you’ll need to understand the key differences between domestic and international wire transfers, as they have different requirements, timeframes, and fees:

Domestic wire transfers

Used for transfers within the U.S.

Typically processed the same day if sent before the cutoff time.

Requires the recipient’s name, account number, and routing number.

International wire transfers

Used for sending money to a bank outside the U.S.

Can take 1-5 business days depending on the recipient’s country and intermediary banks.

Requires additional information such as SWIFT/BIC code, IBAN (if applicable), and the recipient’s bank address.

May involve currency exchange, so check your bank’s exchange rates before confirming.



Step-by-step guide for making a wire transfer with Chase

Ready to send your wire transfer through Chase? Follow these simple steps to get your money moving.

Step 1: Access Chase wire transfer services

Log in to your Chase online banking account via the website or mobile app.

Navigate to "Payments & Transfers" and select "Wire Money".

Ensure that your Chase account is eligible for wire transfers.

Step 2: Choose the transfer type

Chase provides two main types of wire transfers: domestic and international.

Step 3: Enter recipient details

To process a wire transfer, you’ll need:

Recipient’s full name (and nickname, if applicable)

Bank name and account number

Routing number (for domestic transfers)

SWIFT/BIC code (for international transfers)

Recipient’s bank address

Chase Bank Address for Reference: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. 270 Park Avenue New York, NY 10017

Step 4: Enter amount and confirm transfer

Enter the amount and double-check all details before submitting

Be aware of daily and monthly transfer limits

Review any applicable fees before confirming

Once you’ve verified all your details, you’re ready to submit and send off your transfer.







Chase wire transfer details

When sending a wire transfer with Chase, you’ll need to have the correct banking details to ensure a smooth transaction. Chase requires specific information, including routing numbers for domestic transfers and SWIFT/BIC codes for international transfers.

Below is a breakdown of the key information you’ll need:

Transfer information Details¹ Bank address JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., 270 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10017 SWIFT/BIC code CHASUS33 (for international transfers) Routing number 021000021 (for domestic wire transfers) Account number requirements Ensure correct formatting as required by the recipient’s bank



Chase wire transfer limits

Before initiating your wire transfer, look into your respective account send limits. Chase’s online wire transfer limits are generally lower than when making a wire in your local branch.

Planning to send more than your current limit allows? Chase can often adjust these limits to accommodate larger transfers. Contact Chase Customer Support in advance of your intended transfer date to discuss your needs and the documentation required for a limit increase.



How long does a wire transfer take?

Timing matters when sending a wire transfer. Domestic transfers typically process the same day when you send them before the cutoff time (4 PM ET for personal banking customers and 5 PM ET for business banking customers). For international transfers, the journey can take 1-5 business days as your money moves through different banking systems and time zones.

The exact timing depends on your recipient's location, intermediary banks involved, and local processing requirements.

Transfer type Estimated time Domestic Same-day if sent before (4pm/5pm) International 1-5 business days



Chase wire transfer fees

Chase charges different fees depending on whether you're sending money domestically or internationally and whether you're the sender or the recipient. While wire transfers offer speed and security, they can be more expensive than other transfer methods. Some Chase accounts may offer fee waivers, so checking your account benefits can help you save on costs.

Domestic transfer fees²

Wire transfer type Fee Domestic wire (incoming) $15 per transfer or $0 if sent with a Chase banker, chase.com, or the Chase Mobile app Domestic wire (banker assisted) $35 per transfer Domestic wire (online) $25 per transfer

International transfer fees²

Wire transfer type Fee International wire (incoming) $15 per transfer or $0 if sent with a Chase banker, chase.com, or the Chase Mobile app USD - foreign currency international wire $50 per transfer Online USD international wire $40 per transfer Online foreign currency international wire $5 per transfer or $0 if over $5,000

If you’re planning to send a transfer over $5,000, Chase offers “fee-free” international transfers. While this may seem great, their exchange rates may not match the rates of other transfer services.



How to avoid errors in a wire transfer

Accuracy is crucial when you’re sending wire transfers — even a small mistake can cause delays or complications. Here's your checklist to ensure your transfer goes smoothly.

To prevent issues:

Double-check recipient details before sending.

Ensure the correct SWIFT/BIC and routing numbers are used.

Review transfer fees and limits in advance.

Send money before cutoff times to avoid processing delays.







Frequently asked questions

Still have questions about Chase wire transfers? Here are answers to some commonly asked questions to help you confidently navigate the process.

1. What happens if I enter the wrong details?

If the details are incorrect, the transfer may be delayed or rejected. Contact Chase immediately for assistance.

2. Can I cancel a wire transfer?

Unfortunately, domestic transfers may not be canceled once initiated. International wires can sometimes be recalled if they haven't been processed. Be sure to confirm all details of your wire transfer before sending it to avoid any mishaps.

3. Are there cutoff times for wire transfers?

Cut-off time for Personal Banking customers is 4 PM ET, and 5 PM ET for Business Banking customers on bank business days.

4. Does Chase offer support for large international transfers?

Yes, Chase offers specialized support for large transfers through business and premier banking services.



Consider Xe for your international transfers

While Chase provides reliable wire transfer services, savvy international money senders often look for better-value alternatives. That's where Xe comes in, providing a modern solution to international transfers with several advantages.

Here's what makes Xe stand out:

Competitive exchange rates – Get bank-beating rates that help your money go further

Transparent fees – See your total cost upfront with no surprise charges

Fast delivery – Many transfers arrive within minutes

User-friendly platform – Send money easily through our website or mobile app

From small transfers to large international payments, moving your money should fit your schedule, not the other way around. While Chase wire transfers provide a traditional banking solution, today's global economy offers more choices than ever.

Whether you're supporting family abroad or managing international payments, choose the method that works best for you - and consider how alternatives like Xe could help maximize your money's potential.



The content within this blog post is not intended for use as financial advice. This content is for informational purposes only. Different currency exchange amounts, currency types, dates, times, and other individual factors will result affect the delivery times of transactions, rates and comparative savings.