

Key points

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, celebrates the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

Families and friends decorate homes, exchange sweets, and enjoy festive meals together.

What is Diwali?

Diwali, or Deepavali, is one of the most celebrated festivals in India and among Indian communities worldwide. It marks the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.

Homes are decorated with lamps called diyas, colorful rangoli designs, and strings of lights. Families gather to share sweets, exchange gifts, and enjoy festive meals together.

Many people also use this time to reflect on gratitude, new beginnings, and hope for the year ahead.



The five days of Diwali

Each day of Diwali carries its own meaning and traditions.

Day Name Meaning Traditions 1 Dhanteras Welcoming wealth and prosperity Buying gold, silver, or new utensils; cleaning homes 2 Naraka Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali) The victory of Lord Krishna over Narakasura Lighting diyas and setting off small fireworks 3 Diwali (Lakshmi Puja) The main celebration day Prayers to Goddess Lakshmi, lighting homes, exchanging gifts 4 Govardhan Puja Gratitude and protection Preparing offerings of food in honor of Lord Krishna 5 Bhai Dooj The bond between siblings Sisters pray for their brothers’ well-being and exchange gifts



Diwali at Xe

At Xe, we’re proud to have a global team that celebrates many different traditions. Diwali is especially meaningful for many of our employees, who take this time to connect with family, share cultural heritage, and bring light into their communities.

Our Xe team members share what Diwali means to them.







Employee spotlight: Nupoor

For Nupoor, Diwali is a time to feel close to family and home. “For me, it’s closely related to spending time with family and feeling connected to the rituals I grew up with,” she said. “It’s a time to decorate our home with lights, diyas, and flowers. To celebrate with friends and family and have good food.”

Her favorite memories come from the days leading up to the festival, when her whole family gathers in the kitchen to make homemade snacks. “Right before Diwali, we make all of these snacks that we eat during the celebration,” she said. “My mom, grandmom, my sister, everyone comes together to cook. My dad helps too. We all have our own roles, and it’s just fun to sit together, talk, listen to music, and make food.”

Now that she lives away from home, Nupoor celebrates Diwali with her friends and family over video calls. “Here, I usually celebrate with friends. We try to do a few of the same rituals, but mostly it’s about spending time together and sharing that positive energy,” she said. “My family will FaceTime me during their celebrations, and it always feels like I’m there with them.”

No matter where she is, the joy of Diwali remains the same. “It’s such a happy festival,” Nupoor said. “It feels like the light of Diwali reaches you no matter where you are.”







Employee spotlight: Jagruti

For Jagruti, Diwali has always been about light, family, and the joy of togetherness. “It’s a time when all family members come together,” she said. “We make sweets, light diyas, decorate our homes, and pray to Lakshmi for prosperity. It’s all about family, community, and light conquering darkness.”

Growing up in Maharashtra, Diwali meant a week of preparation. “We used to make rangoli, these colorful designs painted outside the house, and prepare so many sweets together,” she recalled. “My mom, dad, and I would spend hours cooking. And then after Diwali, we would distribute it amongst our loved ones. We used to go to their homes and just [...] share our stories with them, and of course, get a little fat [from all the sweets],” she laughed.

But now that she lives in the United States, celebrating Diwali looks a little different. “Flights are expensive, and with [American] holidays coming in November and December, I usually plan my trip home for later. Diwali falls earlier, so it’s a little ambitious to plan around.”

Her friends have become her family abroad. “We all wear traditional clothes, gather for Indian food, and light diyas,” she said. “We try to keep our traditions alive.” The first year, her mother sent a box of homemade sweets from India. “I cried when I opened it,” she smiled. “It made me feel like she was right there.”

That first Diwali away from home was bittersweet. “I didn’t know how to celebrate at first,” she said. “I missed my parents, especially my mom, she’s my best friend. We talk every day, but during Diwali we video call during the worship so it feels like we’re together.”

For Jagruti, Diwali is no longer just about where you are, but who you’re with. “The people around me make it feel like home,” she said. “Even far away, as long as there’s light, laughter, and sweets, it’s Diwali.”





How Xe celebrates connection

