The Best International Money Transfer Apps in 2025

Sending money shouldn't be complicated or expensive. Whether you're supporting family abroad, splitting dinner with friends (and avoiding that awkward "I forgot my wallet" moment), or paying for international services, the right money transfer app can save you both time and money.

This guide breaks down the best money transfer apps for 2025, helping you navigate fees, transfer speeds, and features to find the right app for your lifestyle. No more chasing down friends for their share of the pizza or dealing with bank transfers that take longer than the actual delivery.



What to look for in a money transfer app

Before downloading a new app, consider these key factors to ensure it meets your specific needs:

1. Fees & exchange rates

Hidden costs can significantly reduce how much money reaches your recipient. Look beyond the advertised transfer fee to understand:

Actual exchange rates compared to the mid-market rate

Additional fees for different payment methods

Transparent pricing that shows the exact amount your recipient will get

2. Speed of transfers

Transfer times vary dramatically between apps and destinations:

Some domestic transfers happen instantly

International transfers can take minutes to several business days

Emergency situations might require faster options despite higher fees

3. Security & compliance

Your financial protection should be non-negotiable. The best apps offer:

Bank-level encryption for all transactions

Multi-factor authentication

Fraud monitoring and protection systems

Compliance with international regulations

4. Transfer limits

Consider both your current and future needs:

Daily and monthly sending caps

Minimum transfer amounts

Options for increasing limits when needed

5. Ease of use

A frustrating user experience can make even free transfers not worth the hassle:

Intuitive interfaces save time and reduce errors

Mobile apps with biometric login enhance security and convenience

Clear tracking lets you monitor your money's journey







The best money transfer apps for 2025

We've evaluated the leading apps based on fees, speed, security, global reach, and user experience to help you easily select the best solution. Here’s a detailed look at the top money transfer apps for 2025, starting with the standout choice for international transfers, Xe Money Transfer.

1. Xe (Best for international transfers & competitive exchange rates)

Xe Money Transfer stands out for international transfers with bank-beating exchange rates and transparent fees. With coverage to over 190 countries, 130 currencies¹ and specialized expertise in foreign exchange, it's the go-to solution for sending money abroad efficiently.

Pros:

Cons:

Not designed for domestic money transfers

Bank transfers typically take 1–2 business days

2. Ria Money Transfer (Best for cash pickups & fast international transfers)

When your recipient needs physical cash quickly, Ria Money Transfer delivers with over 500,000 pickup locations in over 190 countries². It's particularly strong for remittances to Latin America, Asia, and Africa.

Pros:

Extensive network of cash pickup locations

Fast international transfers, often within minutes

Flexible payment options (bank transfer, debit/credit card, or cash)

Cons:

Higher fees for credit/debit card transactions

Not designed for larger money transfers

3. PayPal (Best for online transactions & business payments)

PayPal remains a trusted name for online shopping and business transactions. Its wide acceptance makes it convenient for many users, particularly for domestic transfers and e-commerce payments.

Pros:

Widely accepted by businesses, freelancers, and websites

Strong buyer and seller protection policies

Instant transfers between PayPal accounts

Cons:

Significant fees for international transfers and currency conversions

Withdrawals to bank accounts can take several business days

4. Zelle (Best for instant domestic bank-to-bank transfers in the U.S.)

For sending money within the United States, Zelle offers unmatched convenience with free, instant transfers directly between bank accounts.

Pros:

Free transfers between U.S. bank accounts

Instant delivery in most cases

Integrated with most major U.S. banking apps

Cons:

No international transfer capabilities

Limited to users with U.S. bank accounts

5. Venmo (Best for peer-to-peer & social payments)

Venmo simplifies everyday payments between friends and family in the U.S. with its user-friendly social interface that makes splitting bills and tracking shared expenses easy.

Pros:

Free bank transfers for standard delivery

Social features for requesting and splitting payments

Growing acceptance at retailers and online merchants

Cons:

Limited to U.S. users only

Fees apply for instant bank transfers

6. Remitly (Best for international family remittances & mobile wallets)

Remitly specializes in helping people support family members abroad with flexible delivery options and country-specific services tailored to popular remittance corridors.

Pros:

Multiple delivery methods including cash pickup and mobile wallets

Choice between express (faster) or economy (lower cost) transfers

Strong focus on security and customer support

Cons:

Pricing varies significantly by destination country

Some payment methods incur higher fees







Comparison table: Best money transfer apps of 2025

Here's a quick side-by-side comparison of the top money transfer apps for 2025. Use this table to easily identify the best app for your specific needs, whether you're sending money internationally, making instant domestic transfers, or prioritizing low fees and speed.

App Best for Fees Transfer speed International transfers Xe Money Transfer International transfers & competitive rates Low, transparent Same-day for most ✅ Yes Ria Money Transfer Cash pickups & fast global payments Varies by method Minutes to hours ✅ Yes PayPal Online business transactions Varies, high for international Instant to days ✅ Yes Zelle Instant bank transfers (U.S.) Free Instant ❌ No Venmo Peer-to-peer & social payments Free for standard Instant to 1 day ❌ No Remitly Family remittances & mobile wallets Varies by country Instant to 3 days ✅ Yes



Frequently asked questions

Still have questions about choosing the best money transfer app for your needs? Here are quick answers to some of the most common questions users have about fees, speed, and security when transferring money domestically and internationally.

Which money transfer app has the lowest fees?

Xe Money Transfer typically offers the most competitive exchange rates, with low, transparent fees for international transfers. If you’re looking to send money domestically, Zelle and Venmo are free for peer-to-peer transfers.

Which app is best for fast international transfers?

The Xe app offers same-day transfers to select destinations. Ria Money Transfer offers quick international transfers, with options for cash pickup or mobile wallet deposits.

What's the safest app to transfer money?

All apps listed use bank-grade encryption and fraud protection, but PayPal, Xe, and Zelle have particularly strong security measures and compliance standards.

Which app is best for business transactions?

While PayPal is the most widely used app for business and e-commerce transactions, Xe also supports high-value international business transfers.

Can I use Zelle or Venmo for international transfers?

No, Zelle and Venmo are for U.S. transactions only. For global transfers, use Xe, Ria, PayPal, or Remitly.







Finding your perfect money transfer solution

Sending money shouldn't cost you more than necessary or cause headaches. When comparing money transfer apps, the differences in fees, speed, and global reach quickly add up, especially for international transfers.

While some apps work well for splitting dinner bills or domestic transfers, Xe Money Transfer delivers where it matters most for international payments - competitive exchange rates, transparent fees, and reliable service to over 190 countries. For those sending money across borders, particularly larger amounts, Xe offers a straightforward online experience without the surprise fees that eat into your transfer.

Think about where you're sending money, how much, and how quickly it needs to arrive. Xe's specialized currency expertise makes it the smarter choice for international transfers that maximize your money's value in 2025 and beyond.



