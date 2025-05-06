Introducing Apple Pay

Introducing Apple Pay

Funding your transfers just got easier. Download the Xe app to use Apple Pay for a quick, secure way to send money with minimal steps and maximum protection. Skip the hassle of entering payment details—just tap and go.

How to send with Apple Pay

Choose Apple Pay as your payment method on the Send Money screen.

Select pay with "Apple Pay"

Why pay with Apple Pay?

Skip the details

Skip the details

No need to manually enter card numbers or billing info — simply tap and send your money securely.

Built-in security

Built-in security

Every transfer is protected by Face ID, Touch ID, and Apple’s advanced encryption technology.

Faster transfers

Faster transfers

Many transfers are completed within minutes, making it quicker and easier to move your money.

30+ years of excellence

30+ years of excellence

With over 280 million users worldwide, Xe has built a trusted reputation for secure, reliable money transfers. Backed by advanced fraud protection and strict regulatory compliance, we help customers move money with total confidence.

Don’t have Apple Pay set up yet?

Don’t have Apple Pay set up yet?

Getting started is simple. Open the Wallet app on your iPhone, tap the ‘+’ icon in the top right corner, and follow the prompts to add your debit or credit card. Once it’s added, you’ll be ready to send with Apple Pay.

Download the Xe app to send with Apple Pay

Apple Pay frequently asked questions

Apple Pay is available for Xe customers in Australia, Canada, Europe, New Zealand, and the USA. You’ll need to have Apple Pay enabled on your iPhone and a compatible debit or credit card in your Apple Wallet.