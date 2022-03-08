Easy international business payments

Take your business across borders. Fill invoices and make fast international business payments using our easy-to-use online system. Lock in the most competitive rates for your transfers.

Get your business started
Xe international business payments

All your money transfer needs in one place

Cash pickup & bank deposits 
Transfer money with a choice of cash pickup or bank deposit from within the Xe app

Customer support 
Speak with live customer service team  
24 hours a day (Mon-Fri)

Flexible payment methods 
Choose to send money with your debit/credit card or bank transfer.

Download app

Trusted By
Shopify color logoClearbooks color logoVistaprint color logoXero color logo

Experience stress-free FX risk management

Ready to reduce the risk of doing business abroad? Learn why Xe is trusted by over 13,000 companies every year. Start protecting yourself from the whims of foreign currency markets with the best solutions for your business.

Start now for free

Haven't found what you're looking for?

At Xe, we have a strong commitment to providing quality support. We are happy to customize a currency API package to your organization's unique use case. If you are interested in partnering with Xe, drop us a line.

For more information, we also have a FAQ Page where you can find answers to many of your questions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Xe is always looking for new ideas on how to share our globally trusted currency data. Still need help? Call us: +1 416 214-5606 - Option 1

 
 
 
 
 

Learn more

Learn more

Learn more

App mockup

Shopify color logo

Select your package

Xe's currency exchange rate API provides trusted exchange rates for your business needs and challenges. Select the frequency of rate updates, and number of API rate requests per month.

Daily
Live

Lite

$799

per year

10,000

request/mo
  • Rate updated once per day
  • 170+ currencies & precious metals
  • Basic email & phone support
  • Historical data back to 1998
  • Central Bank rates
  • XE's Proprietary Rate Blender
  • Time-Frame Queries
  • Currency Volatility
  • For internal use
Select now

Best Value

$1,199

per year

30,000

request/mo
  • Rate updated once per day
  • 170+ currencies & precious metals
  • Basic email & phone support
  • Historical data back to 1998
  • Central Bank rates
  • XE's Proprietary Rate Blender
  • Time-Frame Queries
  • Currency Volatility
  • For ERP's/CRM's
Select now

Prime

$3,999

per year

100,000

request/mo
  • Rate updated once per day
  • 170+ currencies & precious metals
  • Basic email & phone support
  • Historical data back to 1998
  • Central Bank rates
  • XE's Proprietary Rate Blender
  • Time-Frame Queries
  • Currency Volatility
  • For Saas applications
Select now

Enterprise

Contact us

per year

Custom

request/mo
  • Rate updated once per day
  • 170+ currencies & precious metals
  • Basic email & phone support
  • Historical data back to 1998
  • Central Bank rates
  • XE's Proprietary Rate Blender
  • Time-Frame Queries
  • Currency Volatility
  • For Enterprise applications
Contact us
How it works

emoji mobile phone

1. Open app

1. Open app

Manage your transfers online 24/7.

2. Transfer

Select Cash Pickup and transfer up to £1000

3. Reward

Receive your Amazon voucher via email within 14 working days of your first transfer.

Debit Card

Paying for your transfer with a debit card is easy and fast. It’s also usually cheaper than credit card, as credit cards are more expensive to process. Read more about how to pay for your money transfer with a debit card.

Credit Card

Paying for your transfer with a credit card is easy and fast. Xe accepts Visa and Mastercard. Read more about how to pay for your money transfer with a credit card.

Bank Transfer

A bank transfer or wire transfer is an electronic payment which sends money directly from one bank account to another. Bank transfers can be slower than debit or credit cards, but they usually give you the best value for your money. Read more about how to use bank transfers.

Direct Debit (EFT)

When you use bank debit (EFT) to fund your transfer you are authorising a one-time debit from your bank account to ours. It takes a little more time for your money to reach Xe, and as a result, can delay the speed of transfer. Read more about how to pay for your money transfer with direct debit (EFT).

Bill Payment

Bill Payment (sometimes called online bill pay) is a cheap and convenient way to send Canadian Dollars (CAD) from your bank account to ours. Read more about how to pay for your money transfer with Bill Payment.