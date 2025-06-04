De SWIFT-code van FIRST INTERNATIONAL BANK OF ISRAEL LTD.,THE is
FIRBILIT CBR
Banknaam
FIRST INTERNATIONAL BANK OF ISRAEL LTD.,THE
Stad
TEL AVIV
Adres
38 , ROTSCHILD BLVD, TEL AVIV, TEL AVIV, 6688307
Land
ISRAEL
SWIFT-code wordt regelmatig geverifieerd en bijgewerkt
Wanneer moet ik FIRBILITCBR gebruiken?
SWIFT-codes worden gebruikt om ervoor te zorgen dat uw geld op de juiste plaats terechtkomt bij het verzenden of ontvangen van geld over de grens. Gebruik FIRBILITCBR wanneer u geld wilt overmaken naar FIRST INTERNATIONAL BANK OF ISRAEL LTD.,THE op het hierboven vermelde adres, in de stad en in het land. Controleer altijd of de SWIFT-code die u gebruikt, van de ontvangende bank is.
Veelgestelde vragen over FIRBILITCBR
Een SWIFT-code is een unieke identificatiecode die wordt gebruikt om banken en financiële instellingen wereldwijd te herkennen voor internationale geldtransfers. SWIFT staat voor Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication. Deze codes zorgen ervoor dat betalingen naar de juiste bank en het juiste land worden doorgestuurd. Een typische SWIFT-code bestaat uit 8 of 11 tekens en bevat informatie over de bank, het land, de locatie en soms een specifiek filiaal.
