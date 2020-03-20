Send US Dollars to India. Safe & Secure.

Use Credit Card and watch your money arrive in minutes.

Send Money Transfer

or do you need a Business Account?

1. Sign up

Create your account online. It's quick, free and easy

2. Instant quote

Get a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency

3. Send & Track

Confirm currencies, amounts and recipient - we'll take care of the rest

Why choose Xe Money Transfer?

Fast & Easy

Send money globally and manage your account 24/7

$115 Billion

Processed last year by our group

Global

139 currencies to over 220 countries and territories

Secure

Enterprise-grade security to keep your money safe

XE Money Transfer is a service provided by Dandelion Payments, Inc., dba Xe USA, licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services; licensed by the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance, NMLS ID 920968; licensed as a Foreign Transmittal Agency by the Massachusetts Division of Banks, NMLS ID 920968; and authorized to operate as a money transmitter in all United States' jurisdictions where it conducts business.

