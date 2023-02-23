Send money to 200+ countries

How to send money with Xe

1. Create account

It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.

2. Instant Quote

Get a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.

3. Confirm and send

Check the currencies, amount and recipient are correct. Send us the funds and we'll do the rest.


Flexible ways to send money

Securely send money for cash pickup, to mobile wallets or simply transfer to bank accounts around the world

Bank account

Bank deposit

Send directly to hundreds of major banks globally.

Deposited in minutes.

Cash pickup

Send money to 500,000+ convenient locations in over 150 countries.

Pickup instantly.

Mobile wallet

Send directly to your loved one’s mobile phone in 35+ countries around the world.

Arrives instantly.

How long will it take to send money abroad?

Tools & transfer options

With over 30 years of currency expertise, transparent rates and an efficient online platform, we make it easy to manage and send international money transfers.

Spot transfers

Buy currency at the live exchange rate to quickly make a payment.

Regular payments

Simply fix the exchange rate for up to 24 months.

Market orders

Identify your target rate and transfer automatically once it’s been reached.

Forward contracts

Lock in today’s rate and schedule your transfer for any time in the next 3 years.

Multiple payment methods

There are multiple ways to send money with Xe. You can use your debit card, credit card, bank transfer or direct debit (ACH)

Debit card

Paying for your transfer with a debit card is easy and fast. It’s also usually cheaper than credit card, as credit cards are more expensive to process.

Credit card

Paying for your transfer with a credit card is easy and fast. Xe accepts a number of different credit card providers.

Direct debit

Direct debit is available for customers who wish to make regular payments to us. This is a great option for mortgage or pension payments.

Bank transfer

A bank transfer or wire transfer is an electronic payment which sends money directly from one bank account to another.

XE Money Transfer is a service provided by Dandelion Payments, Inc., dba Xe USA, licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services; licensed by the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance, NMLS ID 920968; licensed as a Foreign Transmittal Agency by the Massachusetts Division of Banks, NMLS ID 920968; and authorized to operate as a money transmitter in all United States' jurisdictions where it conducts business.

