Send money with a better exchange rate

Initiating a money transfer reveals typical durations. Delivery time estimates may change based on currency, destination, and payment method. Track transfers using the Activity screen on the Xe app or website and chat live with our virtual assistant, Lexi, for assistance.

Fastest payment options:

Transfers begin once we've received your payment.



Card payments are the quickest, processed almost instantly. Choose card payment for urgent transfers.



Bank transfers, direct debits, and ACH are a bit slower, taking up to 2 business days to reach us.

Delivery timeframes:

After receiving your payment, we send your money. Allow 1 to 3 business days for transfers to reach recipients, depending on currency and destination. For concerns, chat with Lexi to track transfers.