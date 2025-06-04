Please enter a search term

In which languages do you offer support?

Unfortunately, we can only respond to your requests for help in English right now.

Partnership Solutions

For many traditional financial institutions, contracting Xes services under a "Partnership" contract arrangement makes the best sense.

Why has my send rate changed?

We work with a network of global partners to send your money quickly and securely, which also helps us to avoid charges where possible.

How do I send South African Rand (ZAR) to South Africa?

Need a fast way to send money to South Africa? Our partnership with Sikhona Money Transfers means you can send up to R5,000 daily (to a maximum of R25,000 a month).

How do I send money with Xe?

You can send money with Xe online, over the phone, or in our app at any time, and the process will take just a few minutes using the follow steps.

What do WorldFirst customers need to know about joining Xe?

WorldFirst is closing its support for private clients.

What should I do if I don't receive my refer a friend reward?

You should receive your reward straight to your email inbox.

What do I need to know about verification?

We want to keep you and your money safe while youre using Xe.

How do you keep my money and information safe?

Weve been in the currency business for over 25 years and keeping your money and information safe is one of our top priorities.

What is a market order?

If youre looking to send money soon, but the rates arent favourable at the moment, you can set up something called a market order.

Showing 10 of 100

Can't find what you're looking for?

Help Center