1 Yemeni Rial =
0.053744296 Zimbabwean Dollars
1 ZWL = 18.6066 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
ZWL
|1 YER
|0.0537443 ZWL
|5 YER
|0.268721 ZWL
|10 YER
|0.537443 ZWL
|25 YER
|1.34361 ZWL
|50 YER
|2.68721 ZWL
|100 YER
|5.37443 ZWL
|500 YER
|26.8721 ZWL
|1,000 YER
|53.7443 ZWL
|5,000 YER
|268.721 ZWL
|10,000 YER
|537.443 ZWL
1 YER = 0 ZWL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.055519
|123.34
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.053512
|0.052910
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.054259
|34.893
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.99%
|81.44%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zimbabwean Dollar exchange rate is the ZWL to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwean Dollars is ZWL. The currency symbol is $.More Zimbabwean Dollar info
