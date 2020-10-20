1 YER to ZAR - Convert Yemeni Rials to South African Rand

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.073601028 South African Rand

1 ZAR = 13.5868 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to South African Rand conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:56 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to South African Rand

yer
YER
zar
ZAR
1 YER0.073601 ZAR
5 YER0.368005 ZAR
10 YER0.73601 ZAR
25 YER1.84003 ZAR
50 YER3.68005 ZAR
100 YER7.3601 ZAR
500 YER36.8005 ZAR
1,000 YER73.601 ZAR
5,000 YER368.005 ZAR
10,000 YER736.01 ZAR

Convert South African Rand to Yemeni Rial

zar
ZAR
yer
YER
1 ZAR13.5868 YER
5 ZAR67.9338 YER
10 ZAR135.868 YER
25 ZAR339.669 YER
50 ZAR679.338 YER
100 ZAR1,358.68 YER
500 ZAR6,793.38 YER
1,000 ZAR13,586.8 YER
5,000 ZAR67,933.8 YER
10,000 ZAR135,868 YER

YER to ZAR Chart

1 YER = 0 ZAR

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to South African Rand stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0757560.076819
Low
0.0716370.071637
Average
0.0734550.074120
Volatility
0.83%0.70%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
zar

ZAR - South African Rand

Our currency rankings show that the most popular South African Rand exchange rate is the ZAR to USD rate. The currency code for South African Rand is ZAR. The currency symbol is R.

More South African Rand info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings