1 YER to XRP - Convert Yemeni Rials to Ripple

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.0086930355 Ripple

1 XRP = 115.035 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Ripple conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 05:41 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Ripple

yer
YER
xrp
XRP
1 YER0.00869304 XRP
5 YER0.0434652 XRP
10 YER0.0869304 XRP
25 YER0.217326 XRP
50 YER0.434652 XRP
100 YER0.869304 XRP
500 YER4.34652 XRP
1,000 YER8.69304 XRP
5,000 YER43.4652 XRP
10,000 YER86.9304 XRP

Convert Ripple to Yemeni Rial

xrp
XRP
yer
YER
1 XRP115.035 YER
5 XRP575.173 YER
10 XRP1,150.35 YER
25 XRP2,875.87 YER
50 XRP5,751.73 YER
100 XRP11,503.5 YER
500 XRP57,517.3 YER
1,000 XRP115,035 YER
5,000 XRP575,173 YER
10,000 XRP1,150,350 YER

YER to XRP Chart

1 YER = 0 XRP

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Ripple stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00855600.0085560
Low
0.00759950.0064557
Average
0.00817610.0077601
Volatility
1.86%2.62%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

xrp

XRP - Ripple

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ripple exchange rate is the XRP to USD rate. The currency code for Ripple is XRP.

