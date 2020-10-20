1 YER to XPT - Convert Yemeni Rials to Platinum Ounces

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.000003999440629 Platinum Ounces

1 XPT = 250,035 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Platinum Ounce conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 22:06 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Platinum Ounce

yer
YER
xpt
XPT
1 YER0.00000399944 XPT
5 YER0.0000199972 XPT
10 YER0.0000399944 XPT
25 YER0.000099986 XPT
50 YER0.000199972 XPT
100 YER0.000399944 XPT
500 YER0.00199972 XPT
1,000 YER0.00399944 XPT
5,000 YER0.0199972 XPT
10,000 YER0.0399944 XPT

Convert Platinum Ounce to Yemeni Rial

xpt
XPT
yer
YER
1 XPT250,035 YER
5 XPT1,250,170 YER
10 XPT2,500,350 YER
25 XPT6,250,870 YER
50 XPT12,501,700 YER
100 XPT25,003,500 YER
500 XPT125,017,000 YER
1,000 XPT250,035,000 YER
5,000 XPT1,250,170,000 YER
10,000 XPT2,500,350,000 YER

YER to XPT Chart

1 YER = 0 XPT

1 Yemeni Rial to Platinum Ounce stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00000445370.0000044600
Low
0.00000384330.0000036802
Average
0.00000415340.0000041755
Volatility
4.94%5.57%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

xpt

XPT - Platinum Ounce

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Platinum Ounce exchange rate is the XPT to USD rate. The currency code for Platinum Ounces is XPT.

