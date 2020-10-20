1 YER to XLM - Convert Yemeni Rials to Stellar Lumens

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.04457512192025 Stellar Lumens

1 XLM = 22.4340 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Stellar Lumen conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 05:41 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Stellar Lumen

YER
XLM
1 YER0.0445751 XLM
5 YER0.222876 XLM
10 YER0.445751 XLM
25 YER1.11438 XLM
50 YER2.22876 XLM
100 YER4.45751 XLM
500 YER22.2876 XLM
1,000 YER44.5751 XLM
5,000 YER222.876 XLM
10,000 YER445.751 XLM

Convert Stellar Lumen to Yemeni Rial

XLM
YER
1 XLM22.434 YER
5 XLM112.17 YER
10 XLM224.34 YER
25 XLM560.851 YER
50 XLM1,121.7 YER
100 XLM2,243.4 YER
500 XLM11,217 YER
1,000 XLM22,434 YER
5,000 XLM112,170 YER
10,000 XLM224,340 YER

YER to XLM Chart

1 YER = 0 XLM

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Stellar Lumen stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0522710.052271
Low
0.0375450.029942
Average
0.0427450.038081
Volatility
8.16%5.20%

Currency Information

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

XLM - Stellar Lumen

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Stellar Lumen exchange rate is the XLM to USD rate. The currency code for Stellar Lumens is XLM.

