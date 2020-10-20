1 Yemeni Rial =
0.04457512192025 Stellar Lumens
1 XLM = 22.4340 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
XLM
|1 YER
|0.0445751 XLM
|5 YER
|0.222876 XLM
|10 YER
|0.445751 XLM
|25 YER
|1.11438 XLM
|50 YER
|2.22876 XLM
|100 YER
|4.45751 XLM
|500 YER
|22.2876 XLM
|1,000 YER
|44.5751 XLM
|5,000 YER
|222.876 XLM
|10,000 YER
|445.751 XLM
1 YER = 0 XLM
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.052271
|0.052271
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.037545
|0.029942
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.042745
|0.038081
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|8.16%
|5.20%
The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.
The currency code for Stellar Lumens is XLM.
