1 Yemeni Rial =
0.010800145 East Caribbean Dollars
1 XCD = 92.5914 YER
YER
XCD
|1 YER
|0.0108001 XCD
|5 YER
|0.0540007 XCD
|10 YER
|0.108001 XCD
|25 YER
|0.270004 XCD
|50 YER
|0.540007 XCD
|100 YER
|1.08001 XCD
|500 YER
|5.40007 XCD
|1,000 YER
|10.8001 XCD
|5,000 YER
|54.0007 XCD
|10,000 YER
|108.001 XCD
1 YER = 0 XCD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.010800
|0.010815
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.010786
|0.010785
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.010794
|0.010794
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.05%
|0.06%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular East Caribbean Dollar exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollars is XCD. The currency symbol is $.More East Caribbean Dollar info
