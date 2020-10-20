1 Yemeni Rial =
0.000001695175237 Gold Ounces
1 XAU = 589,910 YER
Xe Currency Converter
1 Yemeni Rial =
0.000001695175237 Gold Ounces
1 XAU = 589,910 YER
YER
XAU
|1 YER
|0.00000169518 XAU
|5 YER
|0.00000847588 XAU
|10 YER
|0.0000169518 XAU
|25 YER
|0.0000423794 XAU
|50 YER
|0.0000847588 XAU
|100 YER
|0.000169518 XAU
|500 YER
|0.000847588 XAU
|1,000 YER
|0.00169518 XAU
|5,000 YER
|0.00847588 XAU
|10,000 YER
|0.0169518 XAU
1 YER = 0 XAU
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000017423
|0.0000017462
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000016804
|0.0000016473
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0000017176
|0.0000017071
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.98%
|0.92%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gold Ounce exchange rate is the XAU to USD rate. The currency code for Gold Ounces is XAU.More Gold Ounce info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings