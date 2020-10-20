1 Yemeni Rial =
0.47634472 Ni-Vanuatu Vatu
1 VUV = 2.09932 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
VUV
|1 YER
|0.476345 VUV
|5 YER
|2.38172 VUV
|10 YER
|4.76345 VUV
|25 YER
|11.9086 VUV
|50 YER
|23.8172 VUV
|100 YER
|47.6345 VUV
|500 YER
|238.172 VUV
|1,000 YER
|476.345 VUV
|5,000 YER
|2,381.72 VUV
|10,000 YER
|4,763.45 VUV
1 YER = 0 VUV
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48113
|0.49020
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.47232
|0.47232
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.47700
|0.47913
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.59%
|0.57%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ni-Vanuatu Vatu exchange rate is the VUV to USD rate. The currency code for Ni-Vanuatu Vatu is VUV. The currency symbol is VT.More Ni-Vanuatu Vatu info
