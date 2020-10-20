1 YER to VND - Convert Yemeni Rials to Vietnamese Dongs

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

102.7226 Vietnamese Dongs

1 VND = 0.00973496 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Vietnamese Dong conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:55 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Vietnamese Dong

yer
YER
vnd
VND
1 YER102.723 VND
5 YER513.613 VND
10 YER1,027.23 VND
25 YER2,568.06 VND
50 YER5,136.13 VND
100 YER10,272.3 VND
500 YER51,361.3 VND
1,000 YER102,723 VND
5,000 YER513,613 VND
10,000 YER1,027,230 VND

Convert Vietnamese Dong to Yemeni Rial

vnd
VND
yer
YER
1 VND0.00973496 YER
5 VND0.0486748 YER
10 VND0.0973496 YER
25 VND0.243374 YER
50 VND0.486748 YER
100 VND0.973496 YER
500 VND4.86748 YER
1,000 VND9.73496 YER
5,000 VND48.6748 YER
10,000 VND97.3496 YER

YER to VND Chart

1 YER = 0 VND

1 Yemeni Rial to Vietnamese Dong stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
102.79102.79
Low
101.0299.598
Average
101.74101.45
Volatility
0.45%0.40%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

vnd

VND - Vietnamese Dong

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Vietnamese Dong exchange rate is the VND to USD rate. The currency code for Vietnamese Dongs is VND. The currency symbol is ₫.

, ratings