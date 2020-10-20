1 YER to VES - Convert Yemeni Rials to Venezuelan Bolívares

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.14560244 Venezuelan Bolívares

1 VES = 6.86802 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Venezuelan Bolívar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 05:41 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Venezuelan Bolívar

yer
YER
ves
VES
1 YER0.145602 VES
5 YER0.728012 VES
10 YER1.45602 VES
25 YER3.64006 VES
50 YER7.28012 VES
100 YER14.5602 VES
500 YER72.8012 VES
1,000 YER145.602 VES
5,000 YER728.012 VES
10,000 YER1,456.02 VES

Convert Venezuelan Bolívar to Yemeni Rial

ves
VES
yer
YER
1 VES6.86802 YER
5 VES34.3401 YER
10 VES68.6802 YER
25 VES171.7 YER
50 VES343.401 YER
100 VES686.802 YER
500 VES3,434.01 YER
1,000 VES6,868.02 YER
5,000 VES34,340.1 YER
10,000 VES68,680.2 YER

YER to VES Chart

1 YER = 0 VES

1 Yemeni Rial to Venezuelan Bolívar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.148170.14817
Low
0.144770.14436
Average
0.145470.14544
Volatility
0.48%0.28%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

ves

VES - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VES. The currency symbol is Bs.S.

