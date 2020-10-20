1 YER to VEF - Convert Yemeni Rials to Venezuelan Bolívares

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

14,560.244 Venezuelan Bolívares

1 VEF = 0.0000686802 YER

VEF replaced by VES

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Venezuelan Bolívar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 05:41 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Venezuelan Bolívar

yer
YER
vef
VEF
1 YER14,560.2 VEF
5 YER72,801.2 VEF
10 YER145,602 VEF
25 YER364,006 VEF
50 YER728,012 VEF
100 YER1,456,020 VEF
500 YER7,280,120 VEF
1,000 YER14,560,200 VEF
5,000 YER72,801,200 VEF
10,000 YER145,602,000 VEF

Convert Venezuelan Bolívar to Yemeni Rial

vef
VEF
yer
YER
1 VEF0.0000686802 YER
5 VEF0.000343401 YER
10 VEF0.000686802 YER
25 VEF0.001717 YER
50 VEF0.00343401 YER
100 VEF0.00686802 YER
500 VEF0.0343401 YER
1,000 VEF0.0686802 YER
5,000 VEF0.343401 YER
10,000 VEF0.686802 YER

YER to VEF Chart

1 YER = 0 VEF

1 Yemeni Rial to Venezuelan Bolívar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
14,81714,817
Low
14,47714,436
Average
14,54714,544
Volatility
0.48%0.28%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

vef

VEF - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VEF to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VEF. The currency symbol is Bs.

