1 Yemeni Rial =
0.15962939 Uruguayan Pesos
1 UYU = 6.26451 YER
YER
UYU
|1 YER
|0.159629 UYU
|5 YER
|0.798147 UYU
|10 YER
|1.59629 UYU
|25 YER
|3.99073 UYU
|50 YER
|7.98147 UYU
|100 YER
|15.9629 UYU
|500 YER
|79.8147 UYU
|1,000 YER
|159.629 UYU
|5,000 YER
|798.147 UYU
|10,000 YER
|1,596.29 UYU
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.16107
|0.16107
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.15471
|0.15215
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.15702
|0.15494
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.46%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uruguayan Peso exchange rate is the UYU to USD rate. The currency code for Uruguayan Pesos is UYU. The currency symbol is $U.More Uruguayan Peso info
