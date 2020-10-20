1 Yemeni Rial =
0.00048484083168 Uniswap
1 UNI = 2,062.53 YER
Xe Currency Converter
1 Yemeni Rial =
0.00048484083168 Uniswap
1 UNI = 2,062.53 YER
YER
UNI
|1 YER
|0.000484841 UNI
|5 YER
|0.0024242 UNI
|10 YER
|0.00484841 UNI
|25 YER
|0.012121 UNI
|50 YER
|0.024242 UNI
|100 YER
|0.0484841 UNI
|500 YER
|0.24242 UNI
|1,000 YER
|0.484841 UNI
|5,000 YER
|2.4242 UNI
|10,000 YER
|4.84841 UNI
1 YER = 0 UNI
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00046936
|0.00058906
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00033369
|0.00033369
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00040590
|0.00045574
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|6.59%
|6.03%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uniswap exchange rate is the UNI to USD rate. The currency code for Uniswap is UNI.More Uniswap info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings