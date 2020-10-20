1 YER to UNI - Convert Yemeni Rials to Uniswap

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.00048484083168 Uniswap

1 UNI = 2,062.53 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Buy crypto on Kraken
Yemeni Rial to Uniswap conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 05:40 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Uniswap

yer
YER
uni
UNI
1 YER0.000484841 UNI
5 YER0.0024242 UNI
10 YER0.00484841 UNI
25 YER0.012121 UNI
50 YER0.024242 UNI
100 YER0.0484841 UNI
500 YER0.24242 UNI
1,000 YER0.484841 UNI
5,000 YER2.4242 UNI
10,000 YER4.84841 UNI

Convert Uniswap to Yemeni Rial

uni
UNI
yer
YER
1 UNI2,062.53 YER
5 UNI10,312.7 YER
10 UNI20,625.3 YER
25 UNI51,563.3 YER
50 UNI103,127 YER
100 UNI206,253 YER
500 UNI1,031,270 YER
1,000 UNI2,062,530 YER
5,000 UNI10,312,700 YER
10,000 UNI20,625,300 YER

YER to UNI Chart

1 YER = 0 UNI

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Uniswap stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000469360.00058906
Low
0.000333690.00033369
Average
0.000405900.00045574
Volatility
6.59%6.03%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
uni

UNI - Uniswap

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uniswap exchange rate is the UNI to USD rate. The currency code for Uniswap is UNI.

More Uniswap info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings