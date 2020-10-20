1 YER to UGX - Convert Yemeni Rials to Ugandan Shillings

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

14.722827 Ugandan Shillings

1 UGX = 0.0679217 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Ugandan Shilling conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:55 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Ugandan Shilling

yer
YER
ugx
UGX
1 YER14.7228 UGX
5 YER73.6141 UGX
10 YER147.228 UGX
25 YER368.071 UGX
50 YER736.141 UGX
100 YER1,472.28 UGX
500 YER7,361.41 UGX
1,000 YER14,722.8 UGX
5,000 YER73,614.1 UGX
10,000 YER147,228 UGX

Convert Ugandan Shilling to Yemeni Rial

ugx
UGX
yer
YER
1 UGX0.0679217 YER
5 UGX0.339609 YER
10 UGX0.679217 YER
25 UGX1.69804 YER
50 UGX3.39609 YER
100 UGX6.79217 YER
500 UGX33.9609 YER
1,000 UGX67.9217 YER
5,000 UGX339.609 YER
10,000 UGX679.217 YER

YER to UGX Chart

1 YER = 0 UGX

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Ugandan Shilling stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
15.24115.386
Low
14.75414.754
Average
14.95815.112
Volatility
0.49%0.38%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
ugx

UGX - Ugandan Shilling

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ugandan Shilling exchange rate is the UGX to USD rate. The currency code for Ugandan Shillings is UGX. The currency symbol is USh.

More Ugandan Shilling info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings