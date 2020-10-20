1 YER to TRL - Convert Yemeni Rials to Turkish Lira

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

130,111.87 Turkish Lira

1 TRL = 0.00000768569 YER

TRL replaced by TRY

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Turkish Lira conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 08:57 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Turkish Lira

yer
YER
trl
TRL
1 YER130,112 TRL
5 YER650,559 TRL
10 YER1,301,120 TRL
25 YER3,252,800 TRL
50 YER6,505,590 TRL
100 YER13,011,200 TRL
500 YER65,055,900 TRL
1,000 YER130,112,000 TRL
5,000 YER650,559,000 TRL
10,000 YER1,301,120,000 TRL

Convert Turkish Lira to Yemeni Rial

trl
TRL
yer
YER
1 TRL0.00000768569 YER
5 TRL0.0000384285 YER
10 TRL0.0000768569 YER
25 TRL0.000192142 YER
50 TRL0.000384285 YER
100 TRL0.000768569 YER
500 TRL0.00384285 YER
1,000 TRL0.00768569 YER
5,000 TRL0.0384285 YER
10,000 TRL0.0768569 YER

YER to TRL Chart

1 YER = 0 TRL

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Turkish Lira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.131740.13174
Low
0.128600.12777
Average
0.130380.12956
Volatility
0.48%0.32%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

trl

TRL - Turkish Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkish Lira exchange rate is the TRL to USD rate. The currency code for Turkish Lira is TRL. The currency symbol is ₤.

