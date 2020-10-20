1 YER to TMT - Convert Yemeni Rials to Turkmenistani Manats

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.013966269 Turkmenistani Manats

1 TMT = 71.6011 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Turkmenistani Manat conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 05:40 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Turkmenistani Manat

1 YER0.0139663 TMT
5 YER0.0698313 TMT
10 YER0.139663 TMT
25 YER0.349157 TMT
50 YER0.698313 TMT
100 YER1.39663 TMT
500 YER6.98313 TMT
1,000 YER13.9663 TMT
5,000 YER69.8313 TMT
10,000 YER139.663 TMT

Convert Turkmenistani Manat to Yemeni Rial

1 TMT71.6011 YER
5 TMT358.005 YER
10 TMT716.011 YER
25 TMT1,790.03 YER
50 TMT3,580.05 YER
100 TMT7,160.11 YER
500 TMT35,800.5 YER
1,000 TMT71,601.1 YER
5,000 TMT358,005 YER
10,000 TMT716,011 YER

YER to TMT Chart

1 YER = 0 TMT

1 Yemeni Rial to Turkmenistani Manat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0140270.014027
Low
0.0139530.013953
Average
0.0139950.013984
Volatility
0.17%0.19%

Currency Information

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

TMT - Turkmenistani Manat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkmenistani Manat exchange rate is the TMT to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistani Manats is TMT. The currency symbol is T.

