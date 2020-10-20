1 YER to SYP - Convert Yemeni Rials to Syrian Pounds

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

51.958705 Syrian Pounds

1 SYP = 0.0192461 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Syrian Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:54 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Syrian Pound

yer
YER
syp
SYP
1 YER51.9587 SYP
5 YER259.794 SYP
10 YER519.587 SYP
25 YER1,298.97 SYP
50 YER2,597.94 SYP
100 YER5,195.87 SYP
500 YER25,979.4 SYP
1,000 YER51,958.7 SYP
5,000 YER259,794 SYP
10,000 YER519,587 SYP

Convert Syrian Pound to Yemeni Rial

syp
SYP
yer
YER
1 SYP0.0192461 YER
5 SYP0.0962303 YER
10 SYP0.192461 YER
25 SYP0.481151 YER
50 SYP0.962303 YER
100 SYP1.92461 YER
500 SYP9.62303 YER
1,000 SYP19.2461 YER
5,000 SYP96.2303 YER
10,000 SYP192.461 YER

YER to SYP Chart

1 YER = 0 SYP

1 Yemeni Rial to Syrian Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
51.96952.032
Low
51.89751.897
Average
51.93251.943
Volatility
0.05%0.05%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

syp

SYP - Syrian Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Syrian Pound exchange rate is the SYP to USD rate. The currency code for Syrian Pounds is SYP. The currency symbol is £.

