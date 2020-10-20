1 YER to STN - Convert Yemeni Rials to Sao Tomean Dobras

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.092150244 Sao Tomean Dobras

1 STN = 10.8518 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Sao Tomean Dobra conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 05:40 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Sao Tomean Dobra

yer
YER
stn
STN
1 YER0.0921502 STN
5 YER0.460751 STN
10 YER0.921502 STN
25 YER2.30376 STN
50 YER4.60751 STN
100 YER9.21502 STN
500 YER46.0751 STN
1,000 YER92.1502 STN
5,000 YER460.751 STN
10,000 YER921.502 STN

Convert Sao Tomean Dobra to Yemeni Rial

stn
STN
yer
YER
1 STN10.8518 YER
5 STN54.2592 YER
10 STN108.518 YER
25 STN271.296 YER
50 STN542.592 YER
100 STN1,085.18 YER
500 STN5,425.92 YER
1,000 STN10,851.8 YER
5,000 STN54,259.2 YER
10,000 STN108,518 YER

YER to STN Chart

1 YER = 0 STN

1 Yemeni Rial to Sao Tomean Dobra stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0927060.093042
Low
0.0898290.089829
Average
0.0916030.091477
Volatility
0.66%0.68%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

stn

STN - Sao Tomean Dobra

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sao Tomean Dobra exchange rate is the STN to USD rate. The currency code for Sao Tomean Dobras is STN. The currency symbol is Db.

, ratings