1 Yemeni Rial =
0.00066610127 Seborgan Luigini
1 SPL = 1,501.27 YER
Xe Currency Converter
1 Yemeni Rial =
0.00066610127 Seborgan Luigini
1 SPL = 1,501.27 YER
YER
SPL
|1 YER
|0.000666101 SPL
|5 YER
|0.00333051 SPL
|10 YER
|0.00666101 SPL
|25 YER
|0.0166525 SPL
|50 YER
|0.0333051 SPL
|100 YER
|0.0666101 SPL
|500 YER
|0.333051 SPL
|1,000 YER
|0.666101 SPL
|5,000 YER
|3.33051 SPL
|10,000 YER
|6.66101 SPL
1 YER = 0 SPL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00066619
|0.00066699
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00066551
|0.00066551
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00066592
|0.00066592
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.04%
|0.05%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Seborgan Luigino exchange rate is the SPL to USD rate. The currency code for Seborgan Luigini is SPL.More Seborgan Luigino info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings