1 YER to SLE - Convert Yemeni Rials to Sierra Leonean Leones

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.090048884 Sierra Leonean Leones

1 SLE = 11.1051 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Sierra Leonean Leone conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 05:39 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Sierra Leonean Leone

yer
YER
sle
SLE
1 YER0.0900489 SLE
5 YER0.450244 SLE
10 YER0.900489 SLE
25 YER2.25122 SLE
50 YER4.50244 SLE
100 YER9.00489 SLE
500 YER45.0244 SLE
1,000 YER90.0489 SLE
5,000 YER450.244 SLE
10,000 YER900.489 SLE

Convert Sierra Leonean Leone to Yemeni Rial

sle
SLE
yer
YER
1 SLE11.1051 YER
5 SLE55.5254 YER
10 SLE111.051 YER
25 SLE277.627 YER
50 SLE555.254 YER
100 SLE1,110.51 YER
500 SLE5,552.54 YER
1,000 SLE11,105.1 YER
5,000 SLE55,525.4 YER
10,000 SLE111,051 YER

YER to SLE Chart

1 YER = 0 SLE

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Sierra Leonean Leone stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0904780.092730
Low
0.0894710.089471
Average
0.0899390.090425
Volatility
0.39%0.60%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
sle

SLE - Sierra Leonean Leone

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sierra Leonean Leone exchange rate is the SLE to USD rate. The currency code for Sierra Leonean Leones is SLE.

More Sierra Leonean Leone info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings