1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.11156583 Slovak Koruny

1 SKK = 8.96332 YER

SKK replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Slovak Koruna conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:49 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Slovak Koruna

yer
YER
skk
SKK
1 YER0.111566 SKK
5 YER0.557829 SKK
10 YER1.11566 SKK
25 YER2.78915 SKK
50 YER5.57829 SKK
100 YER11.1566 SKK
500 YER55.7829 SKK
1,000 YER111.566 SKK
5,000 YER557.829 SKK
10,000 YER1,115.66 SKK

Convert Slovak Koruna to Yemeni Rial

skk
SKK
yer
YER
1 SKK8.96332 YER
5 SKK44.8166 YER
10 SKK89.6332 YER
25 SKK224.083 YER
50 SKK448.166 YER
100 SKK896.332 YER
500 SKK4,481.66 YER
1,000 SKK8,963.32 YER
5,000 SKK44,816.6 YER
10,000 SKK89,633.2 YER

YER to SKK Chart

1 YER = 0 SKK

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Slovak Koruna stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00374200.0037611
Low
0.00366360.0036636
Average
0.00371490.0037115
Volatility
0.29%0.29%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

skk

SKK - Slovak Koruna

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Slovak Koruna exchange rate is the SKK to USD rate. The currency code for Slovak Koruny is SKK.

