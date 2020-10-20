1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0031364065 Saint Helenian Pounds
1 SHP = 318.836 YER
YER
SHP
|1 YER
|0.00313641 SHP
|5 YER
|0.015682 SHP
|10 YER
|0.0313641 SHP
|25 YER
|0.0784102 SHP
|50 YER
|0.15682 SHP
|100 YER
|0.313641 SHP
|500 YER
|1.5682 SHP
|1,000 YER
|3.13641 SHP
|5,000 YER
|15.682 SHP
|10,000 YER
|31.3641 SHP
1 YER = 0 SHP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0031665
|0.0032343
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0031194
|0.0031194
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0031454
|0.0031660
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.26%
|0.30%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saint Helenian Pound exchange rate is the SHP to USD rate. The currency code for Saint Helenian Pounds is SHP. The currency symbol is £.More Saint Helenian Pound info
