1 YER to SHP - Convert Yemeni Rials to Saint Helenian Pounds

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.0031364065 Saint Helenian Pounds

1 SHP = 318.836 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Saint Helenian Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 05:39 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Saint Helenian Pound

yer
YER
shp
SHP
1 YER0.00313641 SHP
5 YER0.015682 SHP
10 YER0.0313641 SHP
25 YER0.0784102 SHP
50 YER0.15682 SHP
100 YER0.313641 SHP
500 YER1.5682 SHP
1,000 YER3.13641 SHP
5,000 YER15.682 SHP
10,000 YER31.3641 SHP

Convert Saint Helenian Pound to Yemeni Rial

shp
SHP
yer
YER
1 SHP318.836 YER
5 SHP1,594.18 YER
10 SHP3,188.36 YER
25 SHP7,970.91 YER
50 SHP15,941.8 YER
100 SHP31,883.6 YER
500 SHP159,418 YER
1,000 SHP318,836 YER
5,000 SHP1,594,180 YER
10,000 SHP3,188,360 YER

YER to SHP Chart

1 YER = 0 SHP

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Saint Helenian Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00316650.0032343
Low
0.00311940.0031194
Average
0.00314540.0031660
Volatility
0.26%0.30%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

shp

SHP - Saint Helenian Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saint Helenian Pound exchange rate is the SHP to USD rate. The currency code for Saint Helenian Pounds is SHP. The currency symbol is £.

