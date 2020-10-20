1 Yemeni Rial =
240.08422 Sudanese Dinars
1 SDD = 0.00416521 YER
SDD replaced by SDG
YER
SDD
|1 YER
|240.084 SDD
|5 YER
|1,200.42 SDD
|10 YER
|2,400.84 SDD
|25 YER
|6,002.11 SDD
|50 YER
|12,004.2 SDD
|100 YER
|24,008.4 SDD
|500 YER
|120,042 SDD
|1,000 YER
|240,084 SDD
|5,000 YER
|1,200,420 SDD
|10,000 YER
|2,400,840 SDD
1 YER = 0 SDD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.4022
|2.4044
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.3380
|2.2791
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|2.3748
|2.3737
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.04%
|0.98%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sudanese Dinar exchange rate is the SDD to USD rate. The currency code for Sudanese Dinars is SDD.
