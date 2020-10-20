1 YER to SDD - Convert Yemeni Rials to Sudanese Dinars

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

240.08422 Sudanese Dinars

1 SDD = 0.00416521 YER

SDD replaced by SDG

Yemeni Rial to Sudanese Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 05:38 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Sudanese Dinar

yer
YER
sdd
SDD
1 YER240.084 SDD
5 YER1,200.42 SDD
10 YER2,400.84 SDD
25 YER6,002.11 SDD
50 YER12,004.2 SDD
100 YER24,008.4 SDD
500 YER120,042 SDD
1,000 YER240,084 SDD
5,000 YER1,200,420 SDD
10,000 YER2,400,840 SDD

Convert Sudanese Dinar to Yemeni Rial

sdd
SDD
yer
YER
1 SDD0.00416521 YER
5 SDD0.020826 YER
10 SDD0.0416521 YER
25 SDD0.10413 YER
50 SDD0.20826 YER
100 SDD0.416521 YER
500 SDD2.0826 YER
1,000 SDD4.16521 YER
5,000 SDD20.826 YER
10,000 SDD41.6521 YER

YER to SDD Chart

1 YER = 0 SDD

1 Yemeni Rial to Sudanese Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.40222.4044
Low
2.33802.2791
Average
2.37482.3737
Volatility
1.04%0.98%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

sdd

SDD - Sudanese Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sudanese Dinar exchange rate is the SDD to USD rate. The currency code for Sudanese Dinars is SDD.

