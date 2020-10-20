1 YER to RUB - Convert Yemeni Rials to Russian Rubles

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.35813073 Russian Rubles

1 RUB = 2.79228 YER

Yemeni Rial to Russian Ruble conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:53 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Russian Ruble

YER
RUB
1 YER0.358131 RUB
5 YER1.79065 RUB
10 YER3.58131 RUB
25 YER8.95327 RUB
50 YER17.9065 RUB
100 YER35.8131 RUB
500 YER179.065 RUB
1,000 YER358.131 RUB
5,000 YER1,790.65 RUB
10,000 YER3,581.31 RUB

Convert Russian Ruble to Yemeni Rial

RUB
YER
1 RUB2.79228 YER
5 RUB13.9614 YER
10 RUB27.9228 YER
25 RUB69.8069 YER
50 RUB139.614 YER
100 RUB279.228 YER
500 RUB1,396.14 YER
1,000 RUB2,792.28 YER
5,000 RUB13,961.4 YER
10,000 RUB27,922.8 YER

YER to RUB Chart

1 YER = 0 RUB

1 Yemeni Rial to Russian Ruble stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.363120.37289
Low
0.342240.34224
Average
0.356350.36238
Volatility
1.29%1.00%

Currency Information

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

RUB - Russian Ruble

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Russian Ruble exchange rate is the RUB to USD rate. The currency code for Russian Rubles is RUB. The currency symbol is ₽.

