1 Yemeni Rial =
0.35813073 Russian Rubles
1 RUB = 2.79228 YER
YER
RUB
|1 YER
|0.358131 RUB
|5 YER
|1.79065 RUB
|10 YER
|3.58131 RUB
|25 YER
|8.95327 RUB
|50 YER
|17.9065 RUB
|100 YER
|35.8131 RUB
|500 YER
|179.065 RUB
|1,000 YER
|358.131 RUB
|5,000 YER
|1,790.65 RUB
|10,000 YER
|3,581.31 RUB
1 YER = 0 RUB
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.36312
|0.37289
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.34224
|0.34224
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.35635
|0.36238
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.29%
|1.00%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Russian Ruble exchange rate is the RUB to USD rate. The currency code for Russian Rubles is RUB. The currency symbol is ₽.More Russian Ruble info
