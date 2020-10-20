1 Yemeni Rial =
0.43359555 Serbian Dinars
1 RSD = 2.30630 YER
YER
RSD
|1 YER
|0.433596 RSD
|5 YER
|2.16798 RSD
|10 YER
|4.33596 RSD
|25 YER
|10.8399 RSD
|50 YER
|21.6798 RSD
|100 YER
|43.3596 RSD
|500 YER
|216.798 RSD
|1,000 YER
|433.596 RSD
|5,000 YER
|2,167.98 RSD
|10,000 YER
|4,335.96 RSD
1 YER = 0 RSD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.43808
|0.44052
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.42898
|0.42898
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.43486
|0.43471
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.31%
|0.30%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Serbian Dinar exchange rate is the RSD to USD rate. The currency code for Serbian Dinars is RSD. The currency symbol is Дин..More Serbian Dinar info
