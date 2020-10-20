1 YER to PLN - Convert Yemeni Rials to Polish Zlotych

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.015930696 Polish Zlotych

1 PLN = 62.7719 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Polish Zloty conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:53 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Polish Zloty

yer
YER
pln
PLN
1 YER0.0159307 PLN
5 YER0.0796535 PLN
10 YER0.159307 PLN
25 YER0.398267 PLN
50 YER0.796535 PLN
100 YER1.59307 PLN
500 YER7.96535 PLN
1,000 YER15.9307 PLN
5,000 YER79.6535 PLN
10,000 YER159.307 PLN

Convert Polish Zloty to Yemeni Rial

pln
PLN
yer
YER
1 PLN62.7719 YER
5 PLN313.859 YER
10 PLN627.719 YER
25 PLN1,569.3 YER
50 PLN3,138.59 YER
100 PLN6,277.19 YER
500 PLN31,385.9 YER
1,000 PLN62,771.9 YER
5,000 PLN313,859 YER
10,000 PLN627,719 YER

YER to PLN Chart

1 YER = 0 PLN

1 Yemeni Rial to Polish Zloty stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0163540.016425
Low
0.0156550.015644
Average
0.0160600.015972
Volatility
0.62%0.56%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

pln

PLN - Polish Zloty

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Polish Zloty exchange rate is the PLN to USD rate. The currency code for Polish Zlotych is PLN. The currency symbol is zł.

