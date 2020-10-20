1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0015375967 Omani Rials
1 OMR = 650.366 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
OMR
|1 YER
|0.0015376 OMR
|5 YER
|0.00768798 OMR
|10 YER
|0.015376 OMR
|25 YER
|0.0384399 OMR
|50 YER
|0.0768798 OMR
|100 YER
|0.15376 OMR
|500 YER
|0.768798 OMR
|1,000 YER
|1.5376 OMR
|5,000 YER
|7.68798 OMR
|10,000 YER
|15.376 OMR
1 YER = 0 OMR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0015390
|0.0015401
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0015373
|0.0015350
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0015382
|0.0015381
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.06%
|0.06%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Omani Rial exchange rate is the OMR to USD rate. The currency code for Omani Rials is OMR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Omani Rial info
