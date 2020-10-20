1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0065421881 New Zealand Dollars
1 NZD = 152.854 YER
Xe Currency Converter
1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0065421881 New Zealand Dollars
1 NZD = 152.854 YER
YER
NZD
|1 YER
|0.00654219 NZD
|5 YER
|0.0327109 NZD
|10 YER
|0.0654219 NZD
|25 YER
|0.163555 NZD
|50 YER
|0.327109 NZD
|100 YER
|0.654219 NZD
|500 YER
|3.27109 NZD
|1,000 YER
|6.54219 NZD
|5,000 YER
|32.7109 NZD
|10,000 YER
|65.4219 NZD
1 YER = 0 NZD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0065901
|0.0067987
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0064458
|0.0064458
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0065205
|0.0065990
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.35%
|0.45%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular New Zealand Dollar exchange rate is the NZD to USD rate. The currency code for New Zealand Dollars is NZD. The currency symbol is $.More New Zealand Dollar info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings