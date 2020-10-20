1 YER to NPR - Convert Yemeni Rials to Nepalese Rupees

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.53418389 Nepalese Rupees

1 NPR = 1.87201 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Nepalese Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:52 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Nepalese Rupee

yer
YER
npr
NPR
1 YER0.534184 NPR
5 YER2.67092 NPR
10 YER5.34184 NPR
25 YER13.3546 NPR
50 YER26.7092 NPR
100 YER53.4184 NPR
500 YER267.092 NPR
1,000 YER534.184 NPR
5,000 YER2,670.92 NPR
10,000 YER5,341.84 NPR

Convert Nepalese Rupee to Yemeni Rial

npr
NPR
yer
YER
1 NPR1.87201 YER
5 NPR9.36007 YER
10 NPR18.7201 YER
25 NPR46.8004 YER
50 NPR93.6007 YER
100 NPR187.201 YER
500 NPR936.007 YER
1,000 NPR1,872.01 YER
5,000 NPR9,360.07 YER
10,000 NPR18,720.1 YER

YER to NPR Chart

1 YER = 0 NPR

1 Yemeni Rial to Nepalese Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.534720.53496
Low
0.531520.53092
Average
0.533920.53351
Volatility
0.15%0.13%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

npr

NPR - Nepalese Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nepalese Rupee exchange rate is the NPR to USD rate. The currency code for Nepalese Rupees is NPR. The currency symbol is ₨.

