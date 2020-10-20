1 YER to MXN - Convert Yemeni Rials to Mexican Pesos

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.072605861 Mexican Pesos

1 MXN = 13.7730 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Mexican Peso conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:51 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Mexican Peso

yer
YER
mxn
MXN
1 YER0.0726059 MXN
5 YER0.363029 MXN
10 YER0.726059 MXN
25 YER1.81515 MXN
50 YER3.63029 MXN
100 YER7.26059 MXN
500 YER36.3029 MXN
1,000 YER72.6059 MXN
5,000 YER363.029 MXN
10,000 YER726.059 MXN

Convert Mexican Peso to Yemeni Rial

mxn
MXN
yer
YER
1 MXN13.773 YER
5 MXN68.865 YER
10 MXN137.73 YER
25 MXN344.325 YER
50 MXN688.65 YER
100 MXN1,377.3 YER
500 MXN6,886.5 YER
1,000 MXN13,773 YER
5,000 MXN68,865 YER
10,000 MXN137,730 YER

YER to MXN Chart

1 YER = 0 MXN

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Mexican Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0749700.074970
Low
0.0700180.065228
Average
0.0730130.069186
Volatility
0.98%0.84%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
mxn

MXN - Mexican Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mexican Peso exchange rate is the MXN to USD rate. The currency code for Mexican Pesos is MXN. The currency symbol is $.

More Mexican Peso info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings