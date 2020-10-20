1 Yemeni Rial =
0.072605861 Mexican Pesos
1 MXN = 13.7730 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
MXN
|1 YER
|0.0726059 MXN
|5 YER
|0.363029 MXN
|10 YER
|0.726059 MXN
|25 YER
|1.81515 MXN
|50 YER
|3.63029 MXN
|100 YER
|7.26059 MXN
|500 YER
|36.3029 MXN
|1,000 YER
|72.6059 MXN
|5,000 YER
|363.029 MXN
|10,000 YER
|726.059 MXN
1 YER = 0 MXN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.074970
|0.074970
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.070018
|0.065228
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.073013
|0.069186
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.98%
|0.84%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mexican Peso exchange rate is the MXN to USD rate. The currency code for Mexican Pesos is MXN. The currency symbol is $.More Mexican Peso info
