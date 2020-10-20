1 YER to MUR - Convert Yemeni Rials to Mauritian Rupees

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.18804565 Mauritian Rupees

1 MUR = 5.31786 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Mauritian Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:51 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Mauritian Rupee

yer
YER
mur
MUR
1 YER0.188046 MUR
5 YER0.940228 MUR
10 YER1.88046 MUR
25 YER4.70114 MUR
50 YER9.40228 MUR
100 YER18.8046 MUR
500 YER94.0228 MUR
1,000 YER188.046 MUR
5,000 YER940.228 MUR
10,000 YER1,880.46 MUR

Convert Mauritian Rupee to Yemeni Rial

mur
MUR
yer
YER
1 MUR5.31786 YER
5 MUR26.5893 YER
10 MUR53.1786 YER
25 MUR132.946 YER
50 MUR265.893 YER
100 MUR531.786 YER
500 MUR2,658.93 YER
1,000 MUR5,317.86 YER
5,000 MUR26,589.3 YER
10,000 MUR53,178.6 YER

YER to MUR Chart

1 YER = 0 MUR

1 Yemeni Rial to Mauritian Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.188580.19072
Low
0.182810.18274
Average
0.186360.18532
Volatility
0.56%0.61%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

mur

MUR - Mauritian Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritian Rupee exchange rate is the MUR to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritian Rupees is MUR. The currency symbol is ₨.

